A&L Tunesday: Aug. 26

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Another semester, another round of weekly Tunesday columns! If you’re new, welcome, dear reader, to the place where I recommend to you three of my favorite songs released each week. Here, I’ll break down the lyrics, vocals, instrumentation, storytelling and drama behind songs of all different genres, bands and artists.

If you’re someone who is constantly on the hunt for new music, be sure to check in each week and add these sick beats to your playlist.

“Exhilaration” by The Dare (Aug. 22)

It’s been a while since The Dare has graced my ears — September of last year, to be exact, when “What’s Wrong With New York?” was released. “Exhilaration” is the last of a four-song release in which Smith explores a simpler style of indie sleaze: club-worthy dance music with repetitive lyrics and audio samples.

This song starts off sounding akin to the likes of something Empire of the Sun might put out, with a strong beat, heavy synth and acoustic guitar strums. As it progresses, the song morphs into a Charli xcx-esque track with looping vocals and a climax that leads to a brain-obliterating beat drop. If you’re entering your party era this semester, give this song a listen.

“come closer” by sombr (Aug. 22)

Rising pop star sombr released his debut album, “I Barely Know Her,” on Friday. With it came a lot of singles previously released, but there were also a few new tracks, including my favorite, “come closer.” The bad boy vibe, induced by the gritty vocals and bass-dominant intro, is so befitting of sombr. While he has become somewhat of a meme on social media due to his rather unhinged sense of humor in public and at concerts, he somehow maintains that mysterious, dark persona in his music that fans can’t seem to get enough of.

“Phantom” by Mac DeMarco (Aug. 22)

Prepare to shed a few tears, because Mac DeMarco is back and more melancholic than ever. This song is a low, slow ode to someone who is no longer by DeMarco’s side — a “Phantom.” The intertwining bass and acoustics of this song take me back to the sweet simplicity of “Here Comes The Cowboy” and “Heart to Heart,” both from his 2019 album. DeMarco’s voice really shines through here, almost Bob Dylan-esque in its calming but slightly unconventional appeal.

If you use music as a means to ponder life and wind down, “Phantom” and other tracks from “Guitar,” his most recent album, would make great additions to your music library.