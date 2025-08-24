What to Do in Waco: Aug. 25-31

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

With Baylor Bears back in Waco, the city is bustling with activities once again. If you’re in need of an event or two to fill in the gaps between the first week fun, or if you ever want to know what’s going on in Waco, feel free to reference this weekly column.

Here is what is on the docket for the first week back…

Waco Morning Birds | Aug. 25-31 | 8 a.m. | 311 Austin Ave. | $10 tickets | If you’re an early riser and love a good mystery, Waco Morning Birds’ murder mystery game may be just the thing to start your day. Explore the city as you search for clues to solve this self-guided mystery, provided to you by Questo, a mobile app.

Waco Roller Derby Skate Fitness Class | Aug. 25 | 6-8 p.m. | Skate Country Bellmead, 500 N Loop 340 | $10 fee | Immerse yourself in this beginner-friendly skating opportunity. With Skate Waco’s roller derby classes, you’ll be gliding around the rink in no time. No need to purchase your own skates, either! Skate Waco has equipment available for loan. Open to ages 14+.

Edavinci’s Art Show | Aug. 27 | 6-10 p.m. | Texas Music Cafe, 110 S 6th St. | $10 tickets | Witness visual art performances, browse unique art pieces and get a peek into the local art scene at this Texas Music Cafe art show. There will also be a silent auction and raffle for pieces created by Waco artists. Parking is free next door via the Waco ISD parking garage.

Carson Jeffery at the Backyard Bar Stage & Grill | Aug. 29 | 8:30 p.m. | 511 S 8th St. | $19.50 – $30 | See this 25-year-old Texan singer-songwriter live at one of Waco’s most beloved music venues. Parker Ryan, an Americana/alt country artist from College Station, will be playing with Jeffrey. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Aug. 30 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this market where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Aug. 30 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Homegrown Sunday | Aug. 31 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. | The Will | 5984 N State Hwy 6 | Gather at The Will every Sunday for an afternoon of free entertainment on the patio brought to you by local musicians and artisan goods from local vendors. Admission is free for all.