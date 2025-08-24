5 best walkable study spots according to students

By Lexie Rodenbaugh | Arts & Life Writer

Finding a quiet space to study can be challenging for new Baylor students, especially for those without a car. However, several walkable locations near campus provide options for studying, each with its own distinct atmosphere and amenities.

The issue lies in finding these places. So, take it from these students who know their way around the Baylor and Waco study spots.

Common Grounds, a Baylor landmark on 8th St. that is popular among students, has three main areas for studying: the main café inside, the covered patio to the right of the café and the outdoor area used for concerts. These options ensure that students can find a place to study, especially during the busy seasons, according to Overland Park, Kan., sophomore Marisa Freeman.

“I really love Common Grounds because it’s a great way to get off campus,” Freeman said. “They have such a good outdoor seating arrangement that is just so fun and fresh. … Overall, it’s a really peaceful vibe away from Baylor, even though it’s a two-minute walk.”

Next door to Common Grounds and behind Collins Residence Hall is Heritage Creamery, another study spot. This ice cream shop has indoor seating and is generally less crowded than Common Grounds. The store boasts a selection of its signature flavors, such as Strawberry Balsamic and Duck Fat Caramel.

“I love studying with my friends at Heritage,” Houston sophomore Mia Arroyo said. “It’s so nice to study for a couple of hours and then get a sweet treat and talk with my friends after.”

Cha Community and Norma’s Florals, a boba and floral boutique behind Collins Residence Hall that opened in May, offers drinks, floral merchandise and seating for students. The store combines food and retail in a single space with a bright atmosphere, while also offering plenty of seating for Baylor students.

“Their boba is really good,” Houston sophomore Kaitlyn Criswell said. “They also have really good Wi-Fi, which is a plus. I only got to go there a few times last semester, but I definitely recommend.”

The Bill Daniel Student Center also hosts a hidden gem on the third floor, offering a quieter atmosphere compared to the long lines commonly seen in the SUB. San Antonio sophomore Abigail Vierling found this study spot.

“I love studying on the third floor,” Vierling said. “It’s much quieter, and they have really comfy chairs. There’s also plenty of room if I want to study with friends.”

Armstrong Browning Library, located near the honors dorms, serves as a more traditional study location. The library provides a silent space and is open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Princeton, N.J., sophomore Tom Addonizio appreciates the way it differs from other libraries on campus.

“I like going to Armstrong Browning because it’s less crowded than Moody, especially during finals season,” Addonizio said. “It’s also really silent in there, so I don’t get as distracted.”

From coffee and ice cream to boba, to forgotten campus spots and book-lined halls, these five spots give Baylor students plenty of walkable places to hit the books without ever needing a car.