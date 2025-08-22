Fresh faces lend helping hand in Move2BU

By Juliana Vasquez | Staff Writer

When Fort Collins, Colo., freshman Adalie Everitt and Windsor, Colo., freshman Tamsen Ojala moved in Thursday morning, they didn’t expect to be moving in other freshmen during their first full day on campus.

Before they learned that they would be helping with Move2BU, the freshmen roommates from Colorado were just excited to be moving to college. Coming from Colorado was a bit of a journey, but the pair said they were glad to have each other to lean on.

“I was a little bit nervous at first, but we actually went to the same high school together … so that helped a lot,” Ojala said.

According to Ojala and Everitt, their move-in day was a breeze thanks to a team of volunteers waiting to help them move onto campus.

“We had a lot of help. As soon as my truck pulled up, there was a team of people super excited to meet us, and they all came and unloaded my car, so by the time I got up to my room, everything had been unloaded,” Everitt said.

The night before move-in, they were notified by their residence hall director that their first Welcome Week activity would be helping move in other freshmen. The following morning, they were up and ready to help by 7:45 a.m. with the first shift of Move2BU workers.

Getting to help with move-in was an eye-opening experience for the pair. They said they were happy to be giving back, especially since the Move2BU workers who helped them were working in the Texas heat.

“I appreciate it a lot more, because I’m getting to be a part of the hard work instead of just having it done for me,” Everitt said. “I think it was a good experience and a good way to meet the other people in our hall.”

Following Move2BU, Ojala and Everitt are excited for what’s to come during Welcome Week and the rest of their freshman year.

“I’m excited to wander around campus a bit and find where everything is, where my classes are, where all the dining halls are, campus [recreation and] all that,” Everitt said.