Battle for BU: Logo lawsuit brings protester to campus

By Marisa Young | Staff Writer & Alexia Finney | Staff Writer

As freshmen and volunteers flooded 5th Street for move-in Thursday afternoon, one figure stood against the crowd. Boston University alumnus Daniel Kolber stood by Rosenbalm Fountain in a red Boston hat and suit, protesting Baylor’s legal action against Boston regarding the interlocking BU logo.

Kolber traveled over 1,800 miles to deliver a letter to the Office of the President and collect signatures on a petition asking President Linda Livingstone to repeal the lawsuit.

“I think it’s so outrageous what’s going on,” Kolber said. “When you hear the facts, you realize it’s not as simple as that.”

Kolber’s letter stated that Baylor’s actions are “bullying, pure and simple,” and appealed to the university’s Christian mission.

“When you’re running a Christian university talking about Christian values, talking about all of the things that this school suggests, then that is a higher legal standard,” Kolber said. “I suggest to you that this school is guilty of violating those standards.”

Kolber also stated in his letter that Boston has a primary claim to the BU logo, since it was founded first.

“Baylor’s colors are green and gold, while Boston University colors are scarlet and red,” Kolber said. “People are not being confused and buying the other schools’ hats just because the letters are interlocked.”

After visiting the Office of the President, Kolber engaged with students both at Fountain Mall and in front of Penland Dining Hall. He defended his position and asked spectators to sign his petition until Baylor University Police Department arrived to escort him off Baylor property.

Spartanburg, S.C., senior Caleb Patterson said he thought Kolber had the right to voice his opinions, but found the protest to be disruptive.

“I think the timing’s pretty inappropriate with everyone moving in right now,” Patterson said. “There’s a lot of new faces [and] there are a lot of parents. I can only imagine being a parent having to see all this.”

Patterson also said he thinks Baylor’s decision to sue Boston is “legally accurate,” given the circumstances.

“Boston had an agreement with Baylor that they wouldn’t do this, and they breached their agreement,” Patterson said. “So I don’t understand why [Kolber] is mad.”

Pylesville, Md., sophomore Nate Lynn said he doesn’t think Kolber crossed a line by being on Baylor’s campus, though he takes a neutral stance on the issue itself.

“I didn’t feel forced to talk to him,” Lynn said. “At least he has a lot of school spirit.”

Kolber said he has collected several signatures on the petition and hopes that the universities reach a point where they can be “friends.”

“It’s not the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog,” Kolber said.