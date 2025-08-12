Baylor, Boston University caught in lawsuit over interlocking ‘BU’ logo

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Baylor University and Boston University have long shared the “BU” acronym, but the universities draw the line at sharing the interlocking “BU” logo Baylor coined in 1912 and trademarked in the 1980s.

In an uncommon lawsuit between two universities, and after years of attempts to reach an amicable agreement, Baylor took legal action against Boston University for its use of Baylor’s logo on Aug. 8.

The two schools entered into a coexistence agreement in 1988, in which Baylor claimed ownership of the interlocking BU symbol, and Boston claimed a logo in which BU stands side by side, rather than interlocking. Baylor noticed Boston’s increasing use of the interlocking BU in 2018.

Baylor reached out to Boston University regarding the breach of the agreement in 2021, but Boston didn’t respond. Still, the iconic BU has since found its way onto more of Boston University’s memorabilia and is now connected to several of the school’s club sports.

After four years of little change and what Baylor called “significantly expanded use” of the logo, Baylor took legal action against the trustees of Boston University, citing trademark infringement, unfair competition and false designation of origin under the Trademark Act of 1946.

According to the complaint, Boston’s use of the logo is “essentially identical and/or confusingly similar” to Baylor’s trademarked icon.

“While Baylor does not generally object to the Defendant’s use of the initials ‘BU’ in connection with its university, it does object to the Defendant’s adoption and use of a specific interlocking BU design that is identical or strikingly similar to Baylor’s federally registered marks,” the complaint reads.

Baylor said in the complaint that if allowed to continue, Boston’s use of the logo will cause “irreparable injury” to Baylor.

While not seeking compensation for damages, the lawsuit asks that Boston reply within 30 days describing how it “complied with the injunction,” Boston cease use of the confusingly similar logo and provide financial reimbursement for the cost of the lawsuit.