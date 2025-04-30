Childhood interests don’t have to stay in the past

By The Editorial Board

Why do we feel the need to let go of our childhood interests as we age? Did we really grow out of them? Or do we feel pressure to adhere to new interests that “should” be more respectable or fulfilling?

This question can be posed from the Oscars, who have historically undermined animation in contrast to live-action films. Although these animated works are well-written, visually appealing and narratively complex, they are constantly snubbed, and unfortunately only recognized for its own category: “Best Animated Feature” or “Best Animated Short Film.” Even within its own category, the best animated features aren’t being nominated. Films like “Boss Baby” and “Shark Tale” have been nominated over many internationally acclaimed animated works, suggesting that it seems that the criteria are based on what an 8-year-old boy would like to watch, rather than the artistry itself.

According to Entertainment Weekly, some voters don’t even watch the nominated animated films before making a selection. Animation is looked down upon in the industry because people admit to not even watching it. They think animation is for kids and not worth their time. This bias doesn’t just hurt artists working in studios outside of the Disney monopoly, the winner of 15 out of 24 Best Animated Features, but it also reinforces the idea that anything connected to childhood shouldn’t be taken seriously and is unworthy.

To bring this to a broader viewpoint, it’s not just animation that gets discredited, but anything that resembles play in adult life, such as hobbies, creativity and activity that can be dismissed. People struggle to acknowledge the idea of play, even though it is something so inherent to our nature. The misconception is that play is only necessary when we are children, because yes, it helps us in our development but there are many benefits that can be seen later on. Play helps us deal with stress and aids in our mental health; being able to use our imagination reinforces creativity, something that is essential in the workplace. Someone who can think outside of the box can better navigate problem solving skills and maybe even enjoy doing it more.

Even though the term play seems childish in nature, when we think about the spirit of being a child: joyous, authentic and curious, we can understand how valuable it is to our lives. Adults should make space for play through hobbies that we enjoyed simply for the sake of it. Things that weren’t done to satisfy someone else, or to meet a societal milestone but simply things that made us happy. And I don’t mean to say that we should all be playing with action figures or having imaginary friends but modifying what we loved in our past to fit our current lives.

For example, if you loved playing with Legos as a kid, play can be seen through interior design or developing structures through 3D modeling. If you still have fond memories of recess, getting involved in a local basketball league, a dancing group or a rock-climbing club are great options.

Growing up doesn’t mean losing what you once loved, these things can morph and exist in your life, you just must be intentional about it. There will always be people who look down on you, but they are probably jealous you have another avenue that makes you happy. Growing up isn’t sad, but subjugating yourself to what others impose on you is.