9 trippy fashion trends we spotted at Austin Psych Fest

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Going to Austin Psych Fest means dressing the part — finding the trippiest, metal-ist or indie-ist fit you can possibly piece together. In this crowd, the fashion was fire to say the least.

From head-to-toe black to fits displaying every color of the rainbow, here are some fun and funky fashion choices we noticed at Psych Fest.

Berets & Newsboy caps

Hats were in at this music festival, and not your typical baseball cap or flat-bill trucker hat. These adornments, sometimes decorated with sequins, rhinestones or feathers, brought both spice and sass to already unique fits.

Combat boots

You can never go wrong with a good combat boot, especially at a music festival. We saw these stompers paired with so many different outfits — jean shorts, flowy skirts and even technicolor tights. From Demonias to Doc Martens, these black boots were undoubtedly the most commonly spotted shoes at the show.

Sparkly fishnets

Not that regular fishnets aren’t already spunky enough, but these tights made a statement that nothing else could. Even punk rocker Kim Gordon was sporting them onstage with her briefs and “GULF OF MEXICO” T-shirt. We also saw these paired with some of the aforementioned combat boots and some high-waisted shorts or mini skirts — chef’s kiss.

Mini shades

There was no lack of accessories at Psych Fest this time around. Despite the clouds which hovered over The Far Out Lounge for the duration of the festival, sunglasses — particularly mini ones that came in funky shapes and colors — sat on the bridges of many noses in the audience. See, it’s not about sun protection. It’s about looking cute and quirky.

Bandanas

On heads, around necks, or turned into a top, bandanas came in handy both days we were there. Depending on the colors and patterns, these pieces of fabric had the power to determine if an outfit looked boho, hippie or straight-up fairy-like when worn in the milkmaid style.

Funky patterns

From soft, pastel butterfly print to neon swirls, the prints at Psych Fest were positively hypnotic. A few other themes we saw worked into outfits included tie-dye, flower power-esque florals, mandalas, stripes, leopard spots, patchwork, evil eyes, checkerboard, paisleys, rainbows and of course: cannabis leaves.

Fringe

It’s not just a cowboy thing. Fringe is the perfect element to add a little movement to a piece, whether that be a shirt, a hat, boots — you name it. One fringe-clad attendee shared with us that she had upcycled her tie-dye tank simply by adding some sparkly fringe to the bottom hem.

Long skirts

This clothing article is the it girl of indie fashion, and you bet we saw several of these on Friday and Saturday. Long skirts were popular during the time when psych rock was at its peak, so we weren’t surprised to see some of these. Plus — they’re super comfy and airy, so why not?

Crochet shawls

It was by no means cold during the festival, even once the sun set. But crochet definitely made sense at Psych Fest. There’s something about crochet that looks so free-flowing and natural — both qualities which were absolutely in at Psych Fest. Specifically, we saw these shawls draped over long, linen dresses and a corset-skirt combo.