We’re tired of Omni-Man and Homelander: Bring back altruistic leads

By Aidan O’Connor | Staff Writer

In recent years, the altruistic lead has been sorely absent from movies and television in favor of cynical, self-aware and negative deconstructions of characters we used to love. This has gone on for too long, and it’s time for altruistic leads to come back.

When I think of an altruistic lead, I think of characters like Luke Skywalker and Superman, characters that are meant to embody the best of humanity. They see the good in people even when others don’t and strive for kindness, selflessness and purity. Sadly, many in the media industry believe these leads are too naive and unrealistic.

Studios thought that it would be more interesting and realistic to depict the negative side of these characters. Luke Skywalker was changed from an idealistic and hopeful person who saw the good in everybody to a cynical and fearful hermit. This was such a drastic change that even Mark Hamill couldn’t accept that it was the same character anymore and would refer to himself as Jake Skywalker because of how distant it was.

For Superman, Hollywood was obsessed with the idea of an evil version of the character. From characters like Homelander, Omni-Man and to an extent, the DCEU Superman, the archetype had shifted from a kind and caring hero to an unstable villain that abuses their power for personal gain. The original idea of an altruistic Superman-like character was pushed aside with that darker depiction taking over.

While having negative and cynical leads can be a good thing as they show the dark side and absurdity of our world, it shouldn’t come at the expense of leaving behind altruistic leads. The market has become so oversaturated with these negative takes that we need a return to form. That doesn’t mean completely shifting to having altruistic leads everywhere but having a balance between how leads are depicted.

The way in which these leads are depicted also needs to be compelling. They need to show that they see the evil in the world and are actively choosing to be good in spite of it. They aren’t naive or blissfully ignorant; they choose to embrace what is good in this world while acknowledging the circumstances. Without these traits, altruistic characters will fail in what they do best — inspiring us.

This is why we need altruistic characters to return above all else. They inspire us to be better. Altruistic leads like Superman and Luke Skywalker give people hope and joy that we can be better and there is good in each of us. In a world that is polluted with negativity and hatred, it’s time to bring back altruistic leads who can help us remember that there is good to be found in the world and, most importantly, in each other.