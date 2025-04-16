How to leave Earth cleaner than you found it, the Waco way

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

Earth Day is right around the corner, and what better way to celebrate our beautiful planet than to promote its health and sustainability? If you’re looking to make a positive environmental impact on a local or even global level, consider some of these options that do their work right here in Waco.

Keep Waco Beautiful

This nonprofit organization has been a staple of Waco conservation efforts for 45 years, with quite a resume to its name. Keep Waco Beautiful covers all of its bases with its array of notable, monthly environmental efforts. Plogging, a cleanup race, and Paint the Town Green — their ambassador program — are just a few of the opportunities they offer to community members looking to get involved. Those interested in volunteering can learn more here.

Urban REAP (Mission Waco)

Mission Waco continues to advocate for the disadvantaged in our community through its environmental sector, Urban REAP. According to their website, environmental degradation disproportionately impacts the poor through tragedies such as water pollution and food insecurity. So, REAP prioritizes taking care of our environment to, in turn, help those in need and spread hope. There are plenty of volunteer opportunities with Urban REAP, and those staying home for summer even have the opportunity to work a paid internship with Mission Waco.

Baylor Community Garden

One of the simpler ways Baylor students can engage in healthy environmental practices is through the University’s community garden. Each year, they both sustain the student food pantry (The Store) with fresh produce, and teach students the value in growing their own food, and doing so sustainably and responsibly. Located at the corner of 9th St. and James Ave., all students have to do to learn about gardening and its importance is take a brief walk-through. Expect this place to be jam-packed on Earth Day.

S.C.R.A.P Collective

This initiative is a group of organizations in Waco that have come together to address the issues of food waste and climate change. By minimizing food waste, less harmful gases are released into the atmosphere, which in turn would help fight climate change. Some changes they are aiming to implement in the community are more volunteering with food drives and outreach events, furthering education on sustainability, encouraging sustainable shopping and overall conservation of energy and water. S.C.R.A.P. Collective offers workshops through its partnered organizations and is always open to volunteers.

Global Revive

This partner of S.C.R.A.P Collective is another community garden, in which Waco residents can use the space to plant their own fruits and vegetables. Similar to the Baylor Community Garden, this garden gives those who are itching to indulge their green thumb the opportunity to learn about sustainable gardening. Global Revive offers classes that teach healthy eating, promoting both a healthy and sustainable diet, as well as a diet that is fresh, organic and free of elements that are harmful to the Earth.