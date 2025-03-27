What to Do in Waco: March 28 – April 3

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

There’s a good mix of Waco happenings this weekend — something for the bookworms, the theatre nerds and the paleontology enthusiasts. If any of these apply to you (and even if they don’t), be sure to check out these events.

New Musicals Showcase at the PACC | March 28-30 | 7-10 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave. | $10-$15 tickets | Wild Imaginings presents never-before-seen musical stage readings performed by local talented performers in this Friday through Sunday event. Writers from across the nation have submitted their stories to be showcased these three nights. Who knows — you might be the first to witness the next big musical! Tickets can be purchased here.

Arsenic & Old Lace | March 28-30 | 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $22-$25 tickets | Foul and funny pair better than expected in this film classic-turned-production, “Arsenic & Old Lace.” Experience this black and white dark comedy in full color at the Waco Civic Theatre this weekend. Tickets can be purchased at the theatre’s website.

Mammoths on the March Festival | March 29 | 10-3 p.m. | Waco Mammoth National Monument, 6220 Steinbeck Bend Drive | Learn about the ginormous creatures that used to inhabit Waco thousands of years ago at this free event. Enjoy educational booths, a petting zoo, flower plantings, a mock dig pit, storytime with the Waco-McLennan County Library, food trucks and egg hunts.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | March 29 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 200 E Bridge St. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | March 29 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Shelby Mahurin Author Talk | March 30 | 5-6 p.m. | Fabled Bookshop & Cafe, 215 S 4th St. | If you’re a fan of writers like Sarah J. Maas or Rebecca Yarros, don’t miss this chat and book signing with New York Times bestselling author Shelby Mahurin. Maybe you are already a massive fan and have read her book, “The Shadow Bride,” which will be the topic of discussion — all the more reason to go. Plus, you can get her book if you don’t have it yet and get it signed — all for free!