Stick to your Lenten sacrifices this year

By Aidan Pham | LTVN Reporter

The season of Lent is one of spiritual renewal, reflection and growing closer to God. During these 40 days, one makes a Lenten sacrifice and attempts to follow it. However, according to The Christian Post, only 26% of Americans take part in the season and make a sacrifice. While the idea of giving something up for 40 days may seem daunting, committing to a Lenten sacrifice presents the opportunity to learn valuable life lessons that will extend far beyond the 40 days.

Whether you decide to ditch social media, fast food or a bad habit, giving up something meaningful means you place yourself in a position of discomfort. Modeling the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert, Lent teaches us to overcome temptation. In a world where instant gratification is the norm, Lent helps serve as a reminder that we don’t need to succumb to every desire or craving. Giving up something you enjoy just for a short time will help strengthen your ability to make disciplined choices in several areas of life like work, relationships and personal goals.

Additionally, sticking to a Lenten sacrifice teaches one perseverance. Life is full of challenges and setbacks which make it easy to give up or take the easier route. However, Lent provides us with a clear purpose of sacrificing for 40 days, teaching us to push through discomfort rather than give up. The endurance we learn from committing to a Lenten sacrifice can be applied to multiple aspects of our lives, whether it’s a tough workout, a tedious task at work or maintaining healthy relationships.

Making a Lenten sacrifice can also help one learn gratitude. By temporarily removing something you take for granted, you gain a renewed appreciation for it. However, Lent can also help us figure out the things in life we can live without. If you decide to give up social media, after 40 days you might discover that your life is actually better without it. Lent allows us to reassess our priorities and make meaningful changes that’ll last beyond Easter Sunday.

If you’re someone like me who has struggled in the past to commit to their Lenten sacrifice, changing your mindset on Lent will help dramatically. Don’t look at Lent as deprivation but rather as an opportunity for transformation. When we commit to a sacrifice and see it through, we develop better habits and embrace discipline. These are lessons that will benefit many aspects of our daily lives. If you’re considering making a Lenten sacrifice, fully commit and don’t just do it passively. You’ll come out of this season finding yourself stronger and more resilient.