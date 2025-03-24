A&L Tunesday: March 25

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

The vibes of this week’s Tunesday are aligning with the sunny, summery weather we’ve been having here in Waco. If you’re looking for some new tunes to flex as you cruise through downtown with the windows rolled down (cold beverage in hand, of course), I got you.

“I Come With Mud” by Men I Trust (March 19)

This mellow song serves a gentle intro, with Proulx’s voice first coming in around halfway through. When I listen, I feel like I’m falling asleep next to a window on a sunny afternoon, the sun warming my back. Cheesy, I know. But Proulx’s voice just has that effect on me — something hard to come by in the often gritty, vocal fry-ness of the indie genre. “I Come With Mud” is a simple song and more so poetic than a promising hit, but to be perfectly cliché, there is more beauty to be found in the mundane than you might expect. Hit play on Men I Trust’s latest album, “Equus Asinus” for a relaxing listen.

“Picture Window” by Japanese Breakfast (March 21)

Japanese Breakfast is the kind of band that genuinely feels like a blast from the past, straight out of an 80s movie movie soundtrack. Lead singer Michelle Zauner has a really authentic sound, without straying too far from classic 80s inspirations, causing her to embody a modern-day Cindy Lauper.

Shoegaze and dream pop is the name of the game for Japanese Breakfast. So if you’re into that light, playful, funky type of pop, tune into “Picture Window,” which tells the story of two lovers who see the world very differently. One stifles his emotions and exudes nonchalance, while the other feels each moment deeply and desperately wants to know what’s going through her lover’s brain. This track off of “For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women),” which was released on Friday, has a good beat and a chorus that will play in your mind on repeat. If you’re looking to hop on one of the next big bands, I can easily see Japanese Breakfast going far.

“R.I.P.” by half•alive, The Walters (March 21)

Two similar forces unite for this Friday’s single — The Walters and half•alive — both big names in the alternative/indie genre. Released alongside another single from half•alive, “Automatic,” I’m left wanting more from this duo. The heights Josh Taylor and Luke Olson reach with their vocal chords in “R.I.P.” are impressive, and the harmonies are just divine. Influences are clearly incorporated from both sides, with piano riffs from The Walters and a driving rhythm from half•alive. Lyrically, this song is sweet and instrumentally, it’s strong. What more can I ask for? If you’re a fan of either of these groups, trust me — tune in.