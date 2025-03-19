Woman-owned business lights up Waco with custom candle-making

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

In Waco’s growing community of small businesses, Kaptive Kandles stands out — not just for its handcrafted candles, but for the unique experiences it offers. Founded by Lamejah Daniels, the business evolved from a personal hobby into an interactive venture where customers can create their own scented candles.

“I wanted to find something that I could use for what I went to school, which is medical laboratory technology, and so I came across candle making and the science behind it was interesting to me,” Daniels said. “So I started making candles for just us and experimenting with that, and it just kind of evolved from there.”

What started as a small-scale operation has since shifted from selling candles to offering hands-on candle-making experiences, where groups can craft their own custom scents.

On March 22, Kaptive Kandles will host “The Experience,” an event where attendees can immerse themselves in the art of candle making for $35. Open to participants ages 10 and up, the event invites the community to explore the craft in an interactive setting.

Creating high-quality candles requires precision, from temperature control to fragrance ratios. Daniels said she guides participants through every step of the process, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the right temperature and understanding the ratio of wax to fragrance, which affects the candle’s strength.

She also highlights that factors like vessel size and the number of wicks play a crucial role in ensuring that each candle is carefully crafted. By considering these elements, participants can create candles that burn evenly and produce the desired fragrance intensity.

“It’s pretty fun,” Daniels said. “You get some people that are seriously into it and then you have other people that it’s more entertainment for them.”

Like many small business owners, Daniels has faced challenges, especially when it comes to keeping overhead costs low while trying to expand. To address this, she introduced mobile candle-making experiences in 2022, allowing her to bring the activity directly to customers’ homes.

Beyond logistics, one of the most rewarding aspects of Kaptive Kandles has been the connections Daniels has made through her workshops.

“I like to meet new people and hear some people tell a background of themselves and their history,” she said. “It’s normally friend groups or family that book the private parties, and just being able to help them add memories with each other — that’s the good thing about it for me.”

In the past eight months, Daniels has noticed an increase in interest for candle-making experiences. She believes people are seeking new, creative ways to spend time together.

“I think people are looking for something different to do,” Daniels said. “Whether it’s just that they live here and want to try something different or maybe they’re coming from different areas that may not have something like it and they’re trying to find something to do here in Waco while they’re here.”

According to Cork & Candles, a blog, candle making offers a way to connect with others, express creativity and enter a state of mindfulness. Custom candles allow individuals to design unique pieces that reflect their personal style, making the experience both artistic and personal.

“I’ll be in Waco the weekend [The Experience] is being held, so I think it’d be a fun thing to try out,” said San Antonio resident Sanjuanita Cantu. “I love candles so the idea of making my own and choosing my own scents is really exciting.”

As Women’s History Month highlights the contributions of women entrepreneurs, Daniels takes pride in owning and operating Kaptive Kandles.

“It means everything,” she said. “Just being able to show that a woman can accomplish things outside of the home. I have a daughter, so showing her that she has the ability to … make her dreams a reality.”

Through Kaptive Kandles, Daniels not only creates beautifully crafted candles but also provides an experience that brings people together — one scent at a time.