Fontleroy rides defensive success into March Madness

By Kalena Reynolds | Staff Writer

Early in No. 4 Baylor women’s basketball junior forward Bella Fontleroy‘s career, head coach Nicki Collen quickly identified her unique defensive poise. From taking charges to blocking shots, Fontleroy set out at the beginning of the year to strengthen her defensive game and better understand opponent tendencies.

Fontleroy said associate head coach Tony Greene wanted her to be the team’s primary defensive force this year due to her communication skills and natural abilities. Despite those strengths, defense was not always her focus.

“I used to hate playing defense in high school,” Fontleroy said. “I did it. It was easy because I was bigger than everybody, but I didn’t have to be as keen on schemes and understanding footwork and turning the right way whenever I’m trying to deny pass — all those types of things. But now I’ve done better.”

Fontleroy set out at the beginning of the year to prioritize defensive improvement so she could guide her team and work effectively with her coaches.

“It was a point of emphasis given to me by my coaches because I knew it was something that I excelled at, and I could really help the team,” Fontleroy said. “But I just had to bring my defense and my energy on that end, night after night, no matter what the challenge was, guarding one through five. It’s a cool experience too because it’s something that I’m not used to.

With a focus on defense, she collected 43 steals and 38 blocks this season. Her steadfast defense quickly translated to offensive success. In February, she scored a career-high of 29 points and seven 3-pointers in a game against Cincinnati.

“Bella is strong, and she’s got good feet, but it’s the intelligence over time,” Collen said.” It’s knowing your opponents. It’s knowing when to use your strength. A year ago, Bella took charges and got no blocks. This year, she went through a stretch where she was doing nothing but block shots. And we’re like, ‘Girly, let’s not get in foul trouble, let’s mix that, be in position to take them.'”

Collen said Fontleroy’s uniqueness comes from her fearlessness in making plays, her ability to read opponents and her continued communication with teammates.

While Fontleroy is eager to finish the season strong and head into her senior year, she acknowledged experiencing a “junior-year slump.”

“People talk about getting in a junior year slump, which I think I was in a little bit of a shooting slump at one point,” Fontleroy said. “But just knowing that I’ve gotten myself out of that, I’ve communicated with my teammates well and done my job well. Hopefully, next year will be an even bigger jump in all things for me.”

Even during shooting struggles, Fontleroy’s defensive presence never wavered, filling the gaps of poor shooting nights with explosive defense.

The fourth-seeded Bears will play No. 13 Grand Canyon at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Foster Pavilion in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.