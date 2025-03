By Joe Pratt | LTVN Executive Producer, Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Managing Editor

This week, we update you on a downed power line that caused outages in several campus buildings.

Next, the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas has claimed one life, and we will discuss how you can stay safe.

In sports, see how softball fared at the Baylor Invitational.

All that and more this week on Lariat TV News!