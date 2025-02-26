How to enjoy spring break if you’re staying in Texas

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

Without a single day off from school so far this semester, it’s finally time for us students to get a week to ourselves to vacation, visit family or simply relax here in Waco.

Soaring plane ticket prices and recent flight mishaps make it understandable if you’re opting to stay put. For those sticking around Waco, here are some activities to keep you busy and help you enjoy your time off. The only thing you’ll need is your car.

Waco Surf

If you’re a Baylor student and haven’t heard of Waco Surf, I’d be very surprised. But it’s a must-mention considering its close proximity to campus. With the weather in Waco finally warming up, there’s no better way to spend a day in the sun than being in the water.

Topgolf

This one is another Waco staple and is enjoyable no matter your golf skill. What makes it a perfect spring break activity is its weekday morning deal — unlimited play from open to noon for just $15, Monday through Friday. With hourly rates typically double (or even more), this is a great way to start a day over break.

Lake Whitney

A short drive from Waco, Lake Whitney is the kind of place where you can easily spend more than a day. Whether you’re fishing, jet skiing, cliff jumping or paddleboarding, there’s plenty to do. Plus, you can camp overnight and do it all again the next day. It’s a great, low-budget alternative to taking an expensive vacation.

Day trip to Dallas or Austin

Both cities are just a 90-minute drive from Waco and offer so many activities unique to the city. Catch a Mavericks or Stars game in Dallas, or head to Austin for a swim at Barton Springs before enjoying the nightlife on Sixth Street.

Galveston

While Galveston is known for its beaches –– and you should definitely spend some time on the sand –– but I highly recommend venturing into the water for wahoo fishing. Gather some friends to split the cost of a charter, and let the crew handle the rest. Wahoo are extraordinary-looking fish and put up an exciting fight to reel in. Plus, who wouldn’t love to spend a day on the ocean?

Garner State Park

At about five hours away, Garner State Park is a bit of a drive but well worth it. Similar to Lake Whitney, you can enjoy tubing, kayaking and camping, but this park also boasts stunning hiking trails with incredible views of the Frio River. This is an awesome spot for those who love being outdoors, especially since a day pass is only $8!

South Padre Island

The longest drive on this lis — a whopping seven hours — but potentially the most worthwhile depending on what you’re looking for. Many people say South Padre has the best beaches in Texas, making it a dream destination for beach lovers. Plus, its nightlife rivals that of other favorite spring break destinations like Fort Lauderdale, making it a great place to be for college students.