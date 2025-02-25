Overthinking isn’t always the enemy

By The Editorial Board

. But is it time to rethink overthinking? Can it be a strength and not a weakness?

Overthinkers often hear comments and remarks about the need to be more easygoing and to let things go for the sake of their well-being. While there is truth to this, overthinking also plays a necessary role in the world. We need overthinkers and they won’t ever go away. For every one person who goes with the flow, there is the other person packing an emergency earthquake kit in their house. For every parent who is carefree about their kid in college, there is the one who has Life360 and constantly checks in.

When describing overthinkers, their thought process can be compared to a scribble on a piece of paper, whereas lateral thinking follows a more direct path from A to B. The benefit of overthinking is how many observations and conclusions one can make when they aren’t thinking laterally. It’s truly a gift when overthinkers can pick up small details that others wouldn’t have thought of.

they don’t let things go over our heads. This can take away from the parts of life that we do have control of: the here and now. There are plenty of instances where stress and overwhelming thoughts prevent individuals from fully engaging with the present moment. Even something as simple as a lecture can become difficult to focus on as it can lead them to miss out on a learning opportunity. Overthinking can provide clarity, but recognizing your own personal limits is essential. The next time you catch yourself in an episode of overthinking, consider the purpose behind what you are doing. If the intent is unclear or certain, it may mean that you should take a step away from those thoughts.

Overthinking can be a tool, but it’s not an all-the-time solution. You can’t use it for everything.

Now, the reality is that a lot of people associate overthinking with mental health problems; there can be a correlation between the two, but it doesn’t make them completely comorbid. Overthinking can sometimes be beneficial to one’s well-being, but it becomes harmful when it distorts your sense of reality, leaving you stuck in thought rather than living in the present.

If you currently feel like you live in a reality that is prone to anxiety and jumping to disastrous conclusions, it‘s simply your brain putting up defense mechanisms through overthinking. It is recommended to see a therapist, and Baylor has a wide variety of mental health professionals who can support you. Being able to unpack and stretch those thoughts into feelings is what makes therapy impactful.

All in all, overthinking isn’t the enemy — it’s when you lose yourself in it. Learn to find balance in how you interact with yourself, and you will see things more clearly.