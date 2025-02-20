A day in the life of a Sing performer

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a part of Sing? What would your schedule look like? To give you an idea, here are some testimonies from 2025 Sing participants of different sororities and fraternities sharing what their daily routines look like.

8 a.m.

Klein senior Christina Hartmann, president of Tri Delta and Royal, Ark. sophomore Izzy Shelton, president of Zeta Tau Alpha, are waking up for the day while Houston junior Oliver Liu, president of Phi Kappa Chi, attends his Data Communications class.

“The class is a technical deep dive into computer networking principles,” Liu said. “As a Computer Science major, this demanding but engaging class is foundational to my education and career.”

9 – 10 a.m.

Shelton and Hartmann attend their first class of the day, while Liu is off to his second lecture.

10 – 11 a.m.

Shelton wraps up her day of classes, while Hartmann and Liu remain in lectures.

“I have a nice two-hour break where I get to come home and make lunch after class,” Shelton said. “This is when I usually start my homework or start studying for any exams I have.”

11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Liu catches up with friends on his lunch break.

“I have a nice midday break that I usually spend with friends,” Liu said. “Sometimes, I use this time to catch up on homework, but ideally, it’s a moment to relax before the second half of the day.”

12 – 1 p.m.

Liu is off to his third class of the day, while Hartmann attends her last lecture.

1 – 3 p.m.

That’s a wrap on classes for Hartmann, while Liu gets a change from his computer science course load by attending his Great Texts class. Hartmann goes off to her afternoon meeting.

4 – 5 p.m.

Liu caps off his academic day meeting with his pastor, while Hartmann hangs out with her roommates and completes her homework. Shelton sets off for her late afternoon class.

5 – 7 p.m.

New member small groups in the chapter room are underway for Hartmann. Liu conducts his chapter meeting while Shelton is studying for her upcoming LSAT test.

“I am a double major as well as a double minor,” Shelton said. “Also, with being in the middle of studying for the LSAT, I definitely have a lot on my plate academically.”

8 – 11 p.m.

Sing practice begins for everyone! Each sorority and fraternity is assigned a different time slot for practicing and completing their dress rehearsal in Waco Hall. With their busy schedules, Sing participants are often juggling other commitments, even at rehearsal.

“On a usual day, I’ll watch the recordings of our most recent practice and take notes on what I think can be improved upon,” Falk said. “I also send out reminders about practice times, general questions and other important notices… Sing takes a lot of work, preparation and sacrifice from everyone. I think it’s important to respect everyone’s time and attention.”

Hartmann said she is amazed by the dedication her sorority sisters show in balancing their roles in the show.

“Even at Sing practice, almost all of our members are doing homework on the side of the room if their dance isn’t being rehearsed,” Hartmann said. “Sometimes they leave Sing practice to go to an intramural game or come to practice in business formal clothing because they are coming from Student Government. … I am consistently impressed by the buy-in to Sing and being able to sacrifice so much time and sleep to dance with 200 other girls every night.”