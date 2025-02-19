Sing Alliance talks ‘Turkey Lurkeys’ and traditions

By Janay Boyd | Reporter

“Hey, Sing Alliance!”

“Hey, what?”

Presented by the Department of Student Activities, All-University Sing has been a Baylor University tradition since 1953. Student organizations compete by performing elaborate, seven-minute Broadway-style productions, making it one of the most anticipated entertainment events on campus.

Among the groups participating is Sing Alliance, an organization that puts the “All University” in “All University Sing,” according to the group’s president, Fort Worth junior Audrie Liles. Unlike other groups, Sing Alliance welcomes students from all corners of campus. They are the only group in All-University Sing which allows freshmen to participate, and they also welcome seniors and even graduate students to join. Another key distinction? There are no auditions.

“If you want to be in Sing and you want to be a part of Sing Alliance, all you have to do is sign up,” Liles said. “You don’t have to be able to sing, you don’t have to be able to dance. We want to work with you and build up your confidence in those skills, and just let everyone get a chance to actually be a part of Sing.”

For many students, the thought of performing can be intimidating, but Liles emphasizes that Sing Alliance is about inclusion and growth.

“I think a lot of people, they get scared,” Liles said. “They’re like, ‘Oh, I can’t sing,’ or ‘Oh, I can’t dance.’ We got you. That’s what we’re here for.”

Beyond the performances, Sing Alliance fosters a closely-knit community. The group creates connections through “family groups,” where members meet every Sunday to play games, eat candy and simply spend time together. According to Liles, this tradition helps participants form friendships beyond their usual social circles.

That sense of belonging is what makes Sing Alliance so special, according to Rutigliano, Italy senior Rita Dicarlo, the group’s administration chair.

“It’s so worth doing, and you get a sense of community and just a sense of belonging that you don’t really get anywhere else on campus,” Dicarlo said. “Even though it takes time, the rewards of it don’t even measure up to what you have to actually put in.”

Sing groups must follow a strict set of rules, including a requirement that songs cannot be repeated within four years, a challenge when trying to develop new themes. Despite these constraints, Sing Alliance prides itself on upholding traditions, Dicarlo said.

The group has a signature call-and-response to get everyone’s attention during rehearsals, a tradition of splitting partners in half to watch each other perform and their signature dance move — the “Turkey Lurkey.” Liles also said that every year, the group incorporates signature choreography that only past Sing Alliance members would recognize.

“This is also a tradition that’s been going on for so long that it feels like you get to be part of something that’s so significant, that went on before you and will continue after you,” Dicarlo said. “You get to give your contribution, then step out of the path to leave space for others.”

Sing Alliance takes pride in doing everything themselves—from designing and painting their own backdrop to choreographing the entire routine. Liles and two assistants are responsible for all the choreography, making it a hands-on experience, she said.

As with any Sing group, time commitment is a major factor, especially during the six weeks of preparation leading up to the show. Dicarlo said she believes managing that commitment comes down to careful planning.

“I hate to sound like a college advisor, but time management is key,” she said. “You’re juggling a lot, and you have to figure out what ball is glass and what ball is plastic—because you cannot drop a glass ball.”

Despite the long hours, both Liles and Dicarlo agree that the experience is well-worth it. For Dicarlo, the best moment comes just after a performance, when everyone is still running on adrenaline. For Liles, it’s during audio tech rehearsals or in Roxy Grove.

Through long rehearsals, signature traditions and a strong sense of camaraderie, Sing Alliance provides students with an opportunity to connect and participate, regardless of their background or skill level. While each performance lasts a mere seven minutes, the experience fosters lasting friendships and memories.