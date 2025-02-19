FaceTime With God to host skate night to celebrate Black History Month

By Marisa Young | Reporter

FaceTime With God is having a skate night event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, hosted by Skate Waco Bellmead. With a $15 admission, the event is open for all students to come together and celebrate Black History Month.

Dallas senior and FaceTime With God student president Bobbie Oramalu said she hopes students outside of the organization will come and get connected through this event.

“We wanted to do something fun that would bring in people who wouldn’t necessarily attend a worship night,” Oramalu said.

Oramalu said in addition to giving students an opportunity to “have fun and fellowship with like-minded believers,” the event will be centered around Black History Month.

“We also want to show that Black History Month can be celebrated in different ways,” Oramalu said.

For Oramalu, the activity of skating encapsulates many of the traits which Black culture values, so it is the perfect event for students to celebrate.

“Within the Black community we love music and we love dancing and movement,” Oramalu said. “So skating is a great way to combine those things for a very fun night.”

According to Oramalu, FaceTime With God is partnering with local churches and other organizations on campus for this event, further connecting the community.

Houston sophomore and FaceTime With God member Jada Donatto said she appreciates the collaboration of other organizations and churches to put this event on.

“This event allows all the Black student orgs on campus to come together,” Donatto said. “Especially this year, with all the things that have been going on, I feel like it’s important for our community to be stronger together, and our organization highlights that.”

According to Oramalu, FaceTime With God was founded 10 years ago in order to reach the Black community at Baylor.

“It was birthed out of a need for students who look like us to have a space where we can connect intimately with God,” Oramalu said. “There was a need for that on campus. Black students just weren’t quite getting reached by some of the ministries.”

FaceTime was founded on three major principles, Oramalu said, which are Word, Worship and Fellowship. Each of the organization’s events is built on these fundamental ideas, and seeks to further these aspects in the community.

“On this event, it’s really hitting the fellowship component and what it looks like to do life with people,” Oramalu said.

Oramalu said she is excited to create a space in which students can “celebrate some of the key things that bring us all together.”

As the team looks forward to the event, they hope it will draw in more students who desire that type of fellowship.

“FaceTime With God was an answered prayer for me,” said Donatto. “When I came to Baylor I wanted to find a community that I could further my faith with, so being part of the FaceTime leadership team has allowed me to connect with … all different kinds of people that I wouldn’t usually run into.”