How predominantly white communities can intentionally celebrate Black History Month

By Gracie Savage | LTVN Reporter

As February is Black History Month, a lot of predominantly white communities celebrate or show solidarity in this month. But what does it really mean to observe this month in places that don’t have a deep connection to Black history and are largely detached from the lived experiences of Black Americans?

There are challenges and complexities in honoring Black history when it’s often overlooked or reduced to a token gesture. Is it possible for these spaces to truly celebrate, or should they be focusing more on reflecting and learning? Let’s talk about what it really takes to uplift Black voices in spaces where they’ve often been overlooked.

Black History Month is an important time to honor the vast contributions, culture and history of Black Americans. These communities can do better by moving beyond surface-level observances and engaging with the richness of Black history in a meaningful, ongoing way. There’s potential for real growth and understanding if these communities take steps to educate themselves and truly recognize the depth of Black history.

Black History Month can be reduced to a few posters, a quick lesson on Martin Luther King Jr., or a cursory mention of famous historical figures like Rosa Parks or Frederick Douglass. These gestures are fine, but they often feel like a checklist rather than an authentic celebration. Black History Month is not meant to be a one-off event; it should be an opportunity to acknowledge the entirety of history, including those whose stories have long been overlooked. Instead of focusing solely on iconic figures, communities should delve into lesser-known stories of Black excellence, activism and culture.

Highlighting local Black history, such as the contributions of Black leaders, educators and artists in the community, can make the observance more relevant and meaningful. It also helps to recognize the present-day struggles and triumphs of Black people in the community, not just those of the past. This approach shifts the focus from tokenizing Black people to truly valuing their ongoing presence and contributions.

History isn’t confined to February, and the legacy of Black Americans doesn’t stop after the 28th day of the month. By integrating Black history into everyday learning and conversation, predominantly white communities can foster a deeper understanding of the complexities of race, identity and culture. This way, Black voices are not relegated to a single month but are celebrated continuously.

In many predominantly white spaces, support for Black History Month celebrations comes with minimal direct support for the people and communities being honored. To shift this, these communities need to look beyond symbolic gestures and actively support Black-led initiatives, organizations and businesses. For instance, they can partner with local Black-owned businesses.

This kind of support fosters a reciprocal relationship rather than one based solely on goodwill. It also shifts the power dynamic, allowing Black people to take the lead in determining how their history is honored and shared. Whether it’s through organizing events, funding cultural programming or creating platforms for Black voices, white communities can play an active role in uplifting and supporting Black leadership.

Predominantly white communities must be willing to engage in difficult, uncomfortable conversations about race, privilege and systemic inequity. Black History Month presents a perfect opportunity for these conversations to begin, but they should continue well beyond this month. Starting in our Waco community, hosting local discussions, workshops or even book clubs centered around race and Black history would be extremely productive. This can provide opportunities for learning and self-reflection within our community.

Creating safe spaces where people can ask questions, share experiences and confront biases is essential. These conversations should not be about performing allyship but rather about genuinely understanding the lived experiences of Black Americans. White Americans must approach these discussions with humility, openness and a willingness to listen rather than dominate the conversation.

Research what businesses are Black-owned in Waco and shop there this month. Talk to Black Americans in positions of authority in the Waco community about what their journey has been like to get to where they are.

There are so many avenues we can take here in Waco to celebrate Black History Month more inclusively. Black History Month is not just a time to reflect on the past, but an opportunity to forge connections and actively work toward a more inclusive future. By doing this, predominantly white communities can better honor the history and contributions of Black people, and in the process, help create a more empathic and loving society.