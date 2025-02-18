Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market to relocate in March, sparking debate

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

The Waco Downtown Farmers Market first opened in 2011 on grounds that are now home to the newly built Riverfront Lofts.

When construction on University Parks Dr. began in 2017, the Farmer’s Market was forced to temporarily relocate to the parking lot in front of the McLennan County Courthouse. The change proved effective since most government buildings are closed on Saturdays, providing ample space for the market to thrive and plenty of parking for attendees.

However, on March 1, the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market will leave its temporary home and move to the Bridge Street Plaza in East Waco, a change announced in August 2024.

The relocation has sparked debate over the last five months, with some vendors even creating petitions, according to Broken Grain Baking Co. owner Ephraim Glueck.

Despite concerns, staff and board members, like Saturday Market Manager Rachel Velasco, are enthusiastic about the change, saying it opens up opportunities for what the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market can provide and what attendees will experience.

“They can expect all of the same great farmer’s market vendors that they know and love, but they’ll also see new vendor space faces out there because we have room to add some new vendors,” Velasco said. “Plus, there’s a stage, so we’ll have more music activities, more musicians and more performances by other groups that want to come out and be part of the market.”

But actually, they might not get to see all of the same vendors, Glueck said. Though he hasn’t actively investigated, he said several vendors he spoke with are unhappy, and some longtime participants are leaving due to concerns over limited parking.

“The stage is a positive, but if you don’t give people a place to park their car, they’re never going to know that there’s a stage there because they’re not going to be showing up,” he said. “What I fear, and what everyone I talked to fears, is that the customers just aren’t going to come because they physically can’t unless they walk there.”

Glueck’s concerns stem from his experience at the Wednesday night farmer’s market, which already takes place at the neew location, he said.

“I had to go park in somebody’s yard and just hope they didn’t call the cops on me,” said Glueck. “There’s no place to park. And I had to walk two blocks to get to the market.”

Though some vendors have decided to no longer continue with the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market, Velasco says plenty are staying because of the potential of the new location.

“They’ve walked over at the Plaza,” she said. “They’ve seen it. They see the potential. They see the space. I think everybody is really excited.”

Even with the potential parking complications, many vendors are staying for what Glueck says is the real purpose of the market. His space at the Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market isn’t going anywhere, he said.

“You can talk to the real people who really matter, who you’re really serving,” Glueck said. “There’s no middleman, no barrier between you and them. That’s been the biggest asset of having access to a market like this.”

Market attendees have shared mixed reactions, ranging from excitement over the new space to resistance to change, but the overall response has been “overwhelmingly positive,” Velasco said.

Both Velasco and Glueck at least agree on one thing: don’t knock it until you try it.

“We know we can’t please everyone, but we do hope that everybody comes and gives us a chance and sees what the market experience can be like in this new space,” Velasco said. “I think everyone is going to be pleasantly surprised at just how much of a community space this really is.”

Glueck gave similar thoughts, but through his lens as a vendor, he said an informed decision can only be made after experiencing the new location.

“The fact is, you don’t know until you try it,” he said. “I’m happy to give it a try. As long as the customers are there, the vendors will follow. In terms of the grounds, I think it’s going to be a win. If they can figure out the parking, I think it’s going to be amazing.”