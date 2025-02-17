What Americans wanted: security, enthusiasm, results

By Jacob Stowers | LTVN Reporter

We’re almost a month into the Trump administration, and he has already been making big moves regarding defense spending and policy. The largest and most notable move was the nomination of former Fox News commentator Pete Hegseth as the U.S. Secretary of Defense. While this came as a shock to some, President Trump’s pick appears to have been a positive thing, as the Army alone enlisted roughly 350 soldiers a day in December 2024, making it one of the most productive months for Army recruitment in 15 years.

In addition to that, he has also begun taking steps to seal the border. As of Jan. 22, he signed executive orders that protect the states against invasion, remove undocumented immigrants from the U.S. and seal the border from day one.

These decisive actions are exactly what the American people voted for in 2024. It is great to see a president prioritizing national security and law enforcement instead of other less critical initiatives. While the implementation of these orders has and will face undue opposition from the left, everyone in the Trump administration seems to understand how bad the situation at the border is. For too long, our borders have been a highway for illegal immigration, human trafficking and fentanyl flow into the United States.

Now for the big question: How feasible is the enforcement of these executive orders? Well, that depends on the people he surrounds himself with. Regardless of the side of the ever-expanding aisle you find yourself on, most conservatives and liberals agree that in his first term, some of President Trump’s cabinet and advisory picks weren’t the best.

Overall, however, his 2025 appointees seem competent and up to the task. Republicans seem to be generally happy with Tom Homan being appointed as the new Border Czar and former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem being appointed as the new Secretary of Homeland Security. They are proven leaders with a track record of getting real results — a stark difference from the warm bodies sitting behind desks that were previously in D.C.

President Trump is just getting started. The policies he and his appointees are advocating for will hopefully lead to positive, lasting change for all Americans regardless of where they stand ideologically.

The border has been our most significant national security liability for far too long, and it’s great to see an administration finally taking a stand. The most important takeaway is that the national conversation on immigration and border security is finally being addressed with the urgency it deserves.