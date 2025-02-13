What to Do in Waco: Feb. 14-20

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Today is the day! Do you have an out-of-this-world date planned for your Valentine? Whether you’ve got all your bases covered or you’re struggling to find something fun to do with your date this weekend in Waco, here’s a complete list of date ideas with something for everyone.

A Bloody Valentine Masquerade Ball | Feb. 14 | 5-11 p.m. | 420 Dallas St | $5-8 tickets | Don a mask and your finest dress for a Valentine’s Day punk masquerade ball hosted by Rogue Media Network and Don’t Let Me Die In Waco. Here, join the mosh pit, jam out to some local punk music, get your face painted and have the night of your life with your Valentine or your friends. The entry fee is a meager $5 for singles and $8 for couples. The entry fee will be collected at the door.

Valentine’s Day Five-Course Dinner | Feb. 14 | 5-10 p.m. | 1424 Bistro, 1424 Washington Ave. | $100 per person | If you’re looking to treat your Valentine to a classy night out, swing on over to 1424 Bistro for a fancy five-course dinner. Dine on shrimp tini, cream of potato soup, beefsteak tomato salad, surf & turf and finally, a chocolate mousse cake.

A Bridgerton[esque] Valentine’s Ball | Feb. 14 | 7-10 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave. | $20 tickets | Take the ‘ton by storm in your finest fuss and feathers, dance card in hand on Valentine’s Eve. Enjoy dance after dance with your Valentine set to a true Bridgerton string quartet, surrounded by floral décor. Attendees must be 16 years old and up. Tickets are available here.

Waitress: The Musical | Feb. 14-16, 20 | 2:30 – 5 p.m., 7:30 – 10 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Dr | Order up! If you’re looking for a performance that will inspire and empower you, get your tickets now. This book-turned-play, originally written by author Jessie Nelson, is yet another powerful production put on by Waco Civic Theatre.

Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market | Feb. 15 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave. | Take a stroll through this site where local agricultural and artisan vendors have gathered weekly since 2011.

Flores y Amistad | Feb. 15 | 2-4 p.m. | Around The World Bakery, 119 N 12th St | $5 donation appreciated | Put on your pink, bring your own flowers (BYOF) and get ready to make some lovely Valentine’s Day arrangements for your boo, a friend or to treat yourself. While you’re there, might as well indulge in chocolate-covered strawberries off of Around The World’s Valentine’s Day sweet selection. Drinks and snacks will also be provided. A $5 donation is appreciated but not required to participate.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Feb. 15 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Sundown Sessions at the SUB: Valentines Weekend | Feb. 15 | 8:30 – 11:30 p.m. | Barfield Drawing Room, Bill Daniel Student Center | Make your significant other a one-of-a-kind Valentine this year! Whether they’re into flowers, teddy bears, chocolate or Legos, what they desire can be made or won here. This event is free and open to Baylor students.