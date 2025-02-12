Column: The Lariat’s favorite love songs

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

We’ve officially reached the season of love! What better way to kick it off than reminiscing over some classic love songs? Get to know the Lariat staff by learning about the love songs that hold a special meaning in our hearts.

“Somethin’ Stupid” by Nancy and Frank Sinatra





“This song takes me back to a funny time to look back on, which is when I started dating my girlfriend. It was always the perfect song to play with her while driving on the Pacific Coast Highway during warm summer evenings while enjoying beautiful sunset views.

It’s funny because the song is about not wanting to say something stupid, specifically admitting love. I’ve always been the person to blurt out something stupid, so it’s relatable in that way, and I was so cautious of what I would say in front of my girlfriend before we started dating.”

Shane Mead / Staff Writer





“Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan





“I just love this song. My parents would play it a lot in the car when I was little. It’s a very simple song, but it’s very elegant in its sound, and the words are very meaningful.

But I do like the Adele version better, because that’s what I grew up on.”

Olivia Turner / Arts & Life Editor





“I Will” by The Beatles





“This is one of the best love songs that isn’t also a breakup song, but it’s still a little melancholy. McCartney sings about a love he’s yet to find, hoping they’ll come to him the way the lyrics did — out of thin air.

I love this song for its hopeful tone with just a small twinge of yearning, mixed with its soulful acoustic sound. And McCartney’s voice is just classic — unbeatable.”

Emma Weidmann / Editor-in-Chief





“Love Me” by Elvis Presley







“Unfortunately this song is attached to one I cannot emotionally detach from yet.

This song was played for me, and it was the first time that I actually realized that another person that’s outside of my family could care for me. It showed that I could actually have an impact in someone’s life.



It made me have a deeper meaning to life and love.”

Kassidy Tsikitas / Photo Editor





“Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls







“The band performed the song live in the early 2000s and it rained on them, and it was really iconic and is viral on YouTube now.



The guitar part is so unique and iconic. The song just resonates with your emotion and passion, and you can really tell it’s heart grasping. It’s a great song.”

Kalena Reynolds / Staff Writer





“Reminiscing” by Little River Band







“The first time my boyfriend and I ever hung out, I showed him this song. It just kind of became the anthem of our relationship.”

Erika Kuehl / Opinion Editor





“Hey Stupid, I Love You” by JP Saxe







“This is from my favorite artist, and I love the jokey-but-heartfelt nature of the song.”



Foster Nicholas / Sports Editor





“New Year’s Day” by Taylor Swift







“This song encompasses the idea of finding someone who isn’t only there for the highs, but in the quiet moments that follow. A love that occurs in the chaos and the calm, in the rush and rest alike is hard to find.



It’s not all about the fireworks and the celebrations; it’s about being there when the confetti has settled and you can be your own authentic self.”

Hannah Webb / Copy Editor