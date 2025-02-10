The Carpenter’s Daughter carves out time for thoughtful trinkets

By Shane Mead | Staff Writer

In the past decade, home decor has become a staple of Waco. Millions of visitors make their way to the city annually, largely due to the rise of the Magnolia empire.

Tucked in a small shopping area on 25th St. and Washington Ave. lies The Carpenter’s Daughter, which opened in October 2024. It is run by an owner who thrives off her community and enthusiasm for her small business.

Justine Lisa, who studied fashion merchandising and interior design at Liberty University, moved to Waco in 2019 to work at Magnolia, specifically with the visual merchandising team, for five years.

“I learned a ton and was able to obtain these skills that really helped me, especially when it comes to having and owning a business,” Lisa said. “Magnolia brought me here, but it was the people that made me stay.”

Lisa heavily credits the success of starting her own business to those she grew close with working at Magnolia, as well as close friends of hers, some of whom are from her church.

“Everyone who I’ve met here, especially strangers that have become friends, is such a champion for you,” Lisa said. “They really want to see you succeed. That’s what makes Waco so special right now, which I just love.”

On the flip side, Lisa’s customer base has shown the same gratitude in return. The relationship Waco local Denise Roper has built with Lisa is the reason she says she returns to The Carpenter’s Daughter weekly.

“I don’t think I can fully articulate how beautiful of a person Justine is,” Roper said. “To sum it up, she feels like a warm hug and a lifelong friend.”

Even the name of her shop has a unique story and holds importance. Lisa says it serves as a great conversation starter and allows her to grow closer to her customer base.

Lisa wanted the name displayed on her storefront to reflect who she is, a large part of that being her family and faith. Her father being a carpenter, and Jesus having been a carpenter, allowed her to kill two birds with one stone, and she loves being able to share that story with anyone who asks.

Being a small business owner herself, Lisa said she finds gratitude in having the opportunity to support other small businesses by featuring their products in her store.

“That’s one of my favorite parts about the shop: finding a new brand or artist and then being able to carry them in the store and tell their story as well,” Lisa said. “This space is just as much theirs as it is mine. I want it to be more than just my shop.”

Handcrafted trinket dishes, homemade bathroom products and table books are just a few of the many novelty items Lisa carries.

“The beautiful thing about her shop is that it is ever-changing, and I can definitely tell that Justine has an eye for new pieces,” Roper said. “There’s always something new to find in her shop, which is the fun of going.”

All of these products are purposefully selected by Lisa to display and ultimately sell in her shop. Lisa said she views the selection process almost like gift-giving, where she is giving her customer a gift that she put thought, time and effort into obtaining.

“I really think about it like, ‘This is a thoughtful gift for them,’ and it makes the process so much more fun,” Lisa said. “When you see the people actually like picking the product that you’ve curated for them, it’s even more fulfilling.”

In the future, Lisa says she plans on hosting small events in her shop to grow closer to her community. Just recently, she held a Valentine’s Day-themed craft night where some of her friends came and made Valentine’s Day cards.

Lisa’s biggest hope is that her store can act as a haven for those who need it.

“I just want it to feel like a safe space,” she said. “Even if you need to come and decompress, if you need a prayer or anything, I’m here.”