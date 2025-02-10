A&L Tunesday: Feb. 11

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Another week, another Tunesday. This time, I bring you a song worthy of a disco dance party, a cover of a song by the best grunge band of all time and a freestyle rap by none other than Best Rap Album winner Doechii.

“Nosebleeds” by Doechii (Feb. 3)





Doechii is the moment, and no one can change my mind. As someone who has been tuning in since “Oh The Places You’ll Go,” it has been incredible to see her achieve such success, as she sings of in this post-Grammy victory anthem.

Here, Doechii raps in the style of her award-winning “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” taking advantage of the moment to celebrate herself rising up from her “swamp” and thanking all her supporters (and haters) for listening to her music. Get on Doechii’s level and add this feel-good freestyle song to your playlist.

“Born Again” (feat. Doja Cat & RAYE) by LISA (Feb. 6)





Fair warning: this is a tune that will probably be playing on repeat in your brain for the next week or so. “Born Again” is an iconic collaboration of some of my favorite pop queens. The vocals and harmonies paired with the funky bass and eccentric high-string riffs are absolutely insane, creating a sort of bad-girl disco vibe. If you’re in your bell-bottom-wearing, flower power era, you’ll likely enjoy this release by LISA, Doja Cat and RAYE.

“Dumb” by Current Joys (Feb. 7)





You might not have heard of Current Joys, but you’ve probably heard them. This band has likely graced the audios of several TIkToks on your for you page with songs like “Blondie,” “Kids” and “New Flesh.”

This particular release, a tribute cover of one of Nirvana’s most famous songs, strayed a bit from their typical lighthearted sound. But they covered it expertly, maintaining the hopeless yet addictive effect Nirvana songs seem to have on listeners while also adding a bit of their laid-back feeling. Listening back to the original, I have to admit I still like Nirvana’s version more, but I have to give Current Joys kudos for their creativity and bravery in covering this song.