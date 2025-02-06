What to Do in Waco: Feb. 7-13

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

If you’re looking for something to watch, listen to, taste or buy this weekend, consider all your senses covered with this guide for what to do in Waco. Here, you’ll find a few performances to keep you entertained and pop-ups to pamper your Valentine.

Baylor Opera Theatre: Hänsel & Gretel | Feb. 7-9 | 7:30 – 10 p.m., 3 – 5:30 p.m. | Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center, 60 Baylor Ave | Experience this childhood tale in opera form through this performance put on by the Baylor Opera Theatre. Students can receive recital credit for attending.

Lunar New Year Market | Feb. 8 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | Celebrate the Lunar New Year by taking a stroll through this annual farmer’s market hosted by the Asian Leaders Network. Here, get your fill of food, arts and crafts, photo ops and more.

Grease | Feb. 8-9 | 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. | Performing Arts Community Center, 924 Austin Ave | $22-$45 | If you’re hopelessly devoted to classic musicals, you might want to Thunder Road-race down to the PACC on Friday night for this reinterpretation of “Grease.” Watch as this Austin Avenue space transforms into the iconic Rydell High and those classic characters you know and love take the stage. Tickets can be purchased here.

Dr Pepper Paranormal Tour | Feb. 8 | 8-10 p.m. | Dr Pepper Museum, 300 S 3rd St. | $35 tickets | Walk the supposedly haunted halls of the historic Dr Pepper Museum and hunt for ghosts on this two-hour guided tour.

Amorcito Mio Pop-up Market | Feb. 9 | 3-8 p.m. | Route 77 Food Park, 1425 La Salle Ave | Find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other at this Route 77 pop-up! Here, local vendors will be displaying and selling a spread of handmade items to choose from.

Olympia Coffee Tasting | Feb. 11 | 5-10 p.m. | Lighthouse Coffee & Wine, 624 Washington Ave | Who doesn’t love free coffee? Come on down to Lighthouse Coffee to find your new favorite brew and maybe even a bag of beans to take home with you!

Waitress: The Musical | Feb. 13 | 7:30 – 10:00 p.m. | Waco Civic Theatre, 1517 Lake Air Dr | Order up! If you’re looking for a performance that will inspire and empower you, get your tickets now. This book-turned-musical, originally written by Jessie Nelson, is yet another powerful production put on by Waco Civic Theatre.