Sports Take: Baylor A&T showcases intersection of athleticism and artistry

By Julia Konesky | Reporter

There is no doubt that Baylor acrobatics and tumbling is the best in the nation. The Bears are the nine-time NCATA champions and hold a 38-match winning streak dating back to March 27, 2021. And their winning ways are far from over.

The success of Baylor acrobatics and tumbling isn’t just measured in wins but in the team’s dedication to pushing boundaries and thinking outside of the box. The group is electrifying — it’s fascinating to watch how they blend athleticism, precision, artistry and strength in a way other universities can’t match. The dynamic and camaraderie showcases that trust, teamwork and perseverance are just as important as technical skills.

Head coach Felecia Mulkey has an impressive record, having won all 13 of the NCATA championships offered. She has a career record of 128-4 over 14 seasons as a head coach, 10 of which came with Baylor. Mulkey is making waves in this fast-growing sport that often flies under the radar.

The Bears were ranked first in the 2025 Preseason Poll, while Oregon, their storied foe, was ranked No. 4. The Bears will face the Ducks twice during the 2025 campaign, beginning with a Feb. 22 in the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.

Going into the 2025 season, Baylor acrobatics and tumbling will continue to captivate audiences and redefine their sport. They aren’t just setting the bar; they’re rewriting the whole playbook.

Baylors first meet is against No. 5 Mary Hardin-Baylor at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Mayborn Campus Center in Belton.