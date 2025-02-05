Ranking Valentine’s Day candy from worst to best

By Aidan Pham | LTVN Reporter

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and we could all use a little sweet treat in our lives. Whether you’re gifting candy to your significant other or looking for a treat to enjoy yourself, some candies make better gifts than others.

7. Conversation Hearts — 0/10

Absolute dead last. The messages are always barely legible and they have a chalky taste, kind of like Tums. Valentine’s is supposed to be sweet — these are not.

6. Generic Heart-Shaped Chocolate Box — 5/10

We all know these. They’re the big, red boxes full of chocolate with no indication of what’s inside.

These boxes are hit or miss. You either get the delicious and smooth caramel that’s covered in chocolate or a weird pink filling that tastes like Pepto-Bismol. Receiving a box of chocolates is like playing Russian roulette.

5. Hershey’s Kisses — 6/10

The friend zone of chocolates, these are basic, but dependable. Hershey’s Kisses won’t blow your mind, but they won’t be disappointing either. Unwrapping the foil is the fun part. One can never go wrong with a good ol’ Hershey’s Kiss.

4. Pink & Red M&Ms — 7/10

They may be just regular M&Ms that are decorated for the special occasion, but they taste so much better. M&Ms are already so good, and you can never go wrong with them on Valentine’s Day.

These are classics, and they won’t break your heart.

3. Lindt Lindor Truffles — 8/10

Lindt Lindor Truffles are the luxury of Valentine’s candy. It’s what you give to someone you actually like.

They’re smooth and melt in your mouth with the perfect sweetness. Eating these are like receiving a warm hug, exactly what you need on Valentine’s.

2. Reese’s Hearts — 9/10

Just like the M&Ms, Reese’s cups are already perfect. Turning them into hearts makes it so much better. Plus, the peanut butter-to-chocolate ratio can’t be messed with. If it weren’t for how good No. 1 is, these would be at the top of the list.

1. Chocolate-Covered Strawberries — 10/10

I know these aren’t candy, but they’re too good to leave off the list. Plus, the strawberries are covered in chocolate, which counts as candy.

Just like love, these can be a little messy, but it’s absolutely worth it. You can eat these by yourself while watching TV in sweatpants or with your partner. Both visually appealing and delicious, these are a great combination of fruit and sweetness. Chocolate-covered strawberries are the best way to enjoy your Valentine’s Day.