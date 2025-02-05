Jazz ‘n Stanzas amplifies voices of students of color

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

At the end of a busy day in the third week back at school, students gathered Wednesday night in McCrary Music Building for a chill gathering where cultures were shared from one student to another. Jazz ‘n Stanzas, put on by Baylor’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, is an event where Bears of all colors can pour out their hearts and souls through music, poetry and other arts.

According to Humble senior Makayla Williams, the vice president of the Nu Iota chapter, the event was historically held at the SUB Bowl but found a new home in room 163 of the music building this year. She said she sees Jazz ‘n Stanzas as a way to kick off Black History Month every year.

“It’s definitely something that is very sacred to our chapter, just because I think there aren’t that many well-known events on campus that occur to really educate students about Black History Month, but also invites students who don’t identify as Black or African American,” Williams said.

While Jazz ‘n Stanzas happens during Black History Month, it is an open space which invites these non-Black students to share their stories and cultures as well. The art forms shared include song, spoken word, poetry, dance and other talents, Williams said.

The very first Jazz ‘n Stanzas was held in 2012 and was originally for students to express themselves solely through poetry and spoken word, and often featuring Black writers and poets, Williams said. Over more than a decade, the gathering has morphed to accept performances of these other art forms as well.

This year as in many past, the gathering featured a performance from the Heavenly Voices Gospel Choir and recitations from the Baylor Poetry Club. Afterwards, the open mic portion of the night opened up, including karaoke. There were also recitations of different Black History Month facts in between acts, a new addition this year.

“Even though it’ll be fun and social, we still want to have that educational aspect, making sure that we’re doing our part to also educate ourselves as well,” Williams said.

Williams said she finds so much value in having spaces like Jazz ‘n Stanzas because it allows students of color to gather and speak freely about their experiences.

Baton Rouge senior Kai Ellis said Jazz ‘n Stanzas presents a personal aspect which can’t be found in other events on campus.

“You get to hear unedited voices of students here at Baylor,” Ellis said. “I think that’s so important because you can’t always hear what everybody’s thinking. We’re busy, we’re students who are trying to get a degree, but having those spaces where students can be very raw about how they feel or what they experience is super important.”

Another Black History Month event put on by Zeta Phi Beta which allows students of color to express themselves through the arts includes Stompfest, which will be held on Feb. 28 from 6:30-11 p.m. in Waco Hall.

Jazz ‘n Stanzas has been and will continue to be an annual event. Williams said she finds much beauty in the opportunity to gather with fellow students and hear their stories, she said.

“There are no expectations,” Williams said. “We just want people to come as they come as they are, and just be willing to share who they a piece of who they are with everyone.”