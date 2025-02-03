A&L Tunesday: Feb. 4

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

The theme of this week’s Tunesday is (drumroll, please)… pining! That’s right — it’s the season of love. So, if you, too, have been struck by Cupid’s arrow like these head-over-heels artists, join the club and hit play on these recently dropped love songs.

“Life on the Line” by The Walters (Jan. 29)

Enter lively chords on an old-timey-sounding piano and retro-style crooning. With the harmonic backup vocals, I can’t help but feel a sense of nostalgia. Another day, another banger. The Walters have done it yet again.

One thing I love about The Walters is that they know how to keep it classy, a quality I find increasingly rarer as the years go by. “Life on the Line” is a love song if ever there was one. Here, Luke Olsen details a sort of spell-like trance he experiences over a love interest, going as far as to “turn off the headlights and drive” and “go[ing] in blind.”

If you loved this song, “Life on the Line” is only a taste of what’s to come in The Walters’s next album, “Good Company,” which drops on Mar. 28.

“Sylvia” by Julien Baker, TORRES (Jan. 29)

Forget “I wish I were Heather” — I wish I were Sylvia! (No shade, Conan Gray.)

At least, that’s what you might think upon the first listen. This song by former boygenius vocalist Julien Baker might seem like that of the lesbian love genre. However, this bittersweet acoustic tune takes on a new meaning when it’s revealed the song is actually about TORRES’s dog. She describes thinking of Sylvia while being “on the road” touring and performing, missing out on her sweet pup’s love.

The drama is definitely there with lyrics like “a day for me is a week for you” and “haunted by the goodnights that I’ve missed.” Like… come on. The heartbreak is real. I’ll definitely be keeping an eye on this country-esque duo.

“Love Hangover (feat. Dominic Fike)” by JENNIE, Dominic Fike (Jan. 31)





We’re switching it up a little with this next song by JENNIE and Dominic Fike. The theme of this song leans more toward the toxic side of what love can be, but it’s still love all the same.

Here, JENNIE sings of “pourin’ for two” and Fike reveals “one minute we’re growing apart, and next, I’m in her apartment,” clarifying the cat-and-mouse type of love they sing about. If you’re currently in the midst of a situationship this February, perhaps you can relate to the struggles sung by this iconic pop duo.