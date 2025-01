By Joe Pratt | LTVN Executive Producer, Kaitlin Sides | LTVN Managing Editor

This week, we highlight the legacy of Dr. Kevin Jackson, who announced his plans to retire after the Spring.

Next, with big plans for 2025, the Waco Mama Bears extend a helping paw to Baylor students.

In sports, one Baylor Bear made history in Salt Lake City, and the men’s basketball team is set to hit international stage.

All that and more this week on Lariat TV News!