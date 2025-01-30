Author Terry York to discuss contemporary Christian music at Moody

By Emma Reed | Intern

On Feb. 4, Moody Library will host the third meeting of its Meet the Author series. This time, the event will feature Dr. Terry York, a retired Baylor music professor, who will discuss his book, “Kurt Kaiser: Icon and Conscience of Contemporary Christian Music,” which dives into the composer’s story. During the discussion, York will be interviewed by Robert Darden, a former journalism professor, about Kaiser’s lasting impact on church music.

For those unfamiliar with the subject of the book, Kurt Kaiser was a contemporary American composer who had a significant influence on the Christian music genre. His compositions helped shape the modern sound of contemporary worship, ensuring that music continues to play a pivotal role in church life for generations to come.

Kaiser had close connections with Waco, having moved here in 1959. Soon after, he became the vice president and director of music for Word, Inc., a Christian music company, and helped found DaySpring Baptist Church.

According to York, what inspired him to write a book on Kaiser’s work was the composer’s lasting significance in contemporary Christian music and the theological messages embedded in his songs.

Regarding the upcoming discussion, York said he views sharing Kaiser’s story with students, staff and faculty as an opportunity and anticipates the chance to return to campus.

York’s own influence at Baylor is also notable. Dr. Angela Reed, associate dean for academic affairs, said she is excited for students to be able to learn from the author.

“Terry York inspired a generation of students in the practice and theology of worship,” Reed said. “His pastoral presence and passion for the church helped to form many seminary students during his years at Truett. We are deeply grateful for his life and ministry.”

This event will be held at the Schumacher Flex Commons on the first floor of Moody Library. The discussion is open to all students and counts as a CAE credit if attended in person.