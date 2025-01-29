Baylor responds to Trump administration’s paused federal loan freezes

By Cole Gee | Staff Writer

The Trump administration released a sweeping memo Monday that sought to put a “freeze” on federal loans, grants and aid. In an initial statement from the United States Office of Management and Budget, they say the motivation behind the pause is to root out certain policies that have been determined to be contrary to the administration’s agenda.

“The use of Federal resources to advance Marxist equity, transgenderism, and green new deal social engineering policies is a waste of taxpayer dollars that does not improve the day-to-day lives of those we serve,” the memo reads.

U.S. District Judge Loren L. AliKhan blocked the funding freeze before it went into effect Tuesday night, and the administration now faces lawsuits from 22 Democratic attorney generals across the country.

University and student loans, however, were the focal point of the controversy, as many students rely on FAFSA to attend the colleges of their choice. Universities relying on federal grants for payroll and research endeavors all feared the worst. However, recent clarifications state that federal student loans and medicaid aren’t expected to be affected.

The Baylor Lariat reached out to Baylor’s Financial Aid office to comment on the initial ban. University spokesperson Lori Fogleman provided an emailed statement from Dr. Kevin Chambliss, the vice provost of research at Baylor.

The email said the university is working to “obtain more definitive information” regarding the freeze through Baylor’s governmental relations team and the American Council of Education, of which President Linda Livingstone is a member.

“Baylor University officials are working with our governmental relations team in Washington, D.C., to learn more about what this directive actually entails. As for now, many details remain unclear,” the email stated. “We acknowledge that such news is extremely disrupting not only for Baylor, but also for researchers across the country… We pledge to strongly advocate for the continuation of research and scholarship supported by the federal government as quickly as possible.”

As of Wednesday the initial memo from the OMB has been rescinded, However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt emphasized that the administration is still seeking out a freeze.

“This is not a recession of the federal funding freeze. It is simply a recession of the OMB memo,” Leavitt said. “Why? To end any confusion created by the court’s injunction. The President’s [executive orders] on federal funding remain in full force and effect, and will be rigorously implemented.”

The Lariat will continue to provide updates on the story as it develops.