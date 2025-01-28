Lunar New Year offers chances for new beginnings, transformations

By Piper Rutherford | Staff Writer

Baylor students who celebrate Lunar New Year describe the celebration as more than red envelopes and Chinese zodiac signs. Instead, the holiday is about families reuniting at the close of the year and celebrating new beginnings with loved ones.

Kevin Wang, Kunming, China, junior and president of the Chinese Student and Scholars Association, said Lunar New Year is like a nationwide homecoming.

“Chinese people care about togetherness and bonding with their families,” Wang said. “So during the Lunar New Year, many will take a break from work and school and go through the process of traveling from the city and urban areas back to where they grew up.”

This emphasis of gathering is evident in the food that families share during this time, Wang said.

“In Chinese, the word ’round’ sounds the same as the pronunciation of ‘gathering,’” Wang said. “So if there are fish, rice balls or dumplings, they all have to be circular.”

Shanghai senior Tina Zhou said another part of this family reunion includes children and grandchildren visiting the homes of their elders on the first day of the Lunar New Year, where they will receive red envelopes with money inside, ensuring that the year ahead is full of fortune.

“Typically, this happens on the 30th of January,” Zhou said. “However, this year is called the ‘Little Year,’ since the New Year celebration falls on the 29th.”

The history behind this calendar date for the start of the new year originates in the 16th century B.C., with the myth of the Nian monster, Wang said.

“Nian is translated to ‘new year’ in English,” Wang said. “So the idea of having the Nian monster visit this time every year and then passing, or leaving, represents the idea that another year is coming and going.”

Zhou said that the childhood story behind the Nian is that the monster was believed to be eating people in the villages.

“Once everyone realized the color he was most afraid of was red, people began dressing in red clothes and putting red decorations on their windows to keep Nian out of their home,” Zhou said. “The color red also symbolizes good luck, which is what many wish to bring into the new year.”

According to Zhou, these window decorations largely portray the Chinese zodiac signs.

“For the Chinese zodiac signs, there are 12 animals, and based on your birth year, you are the year of something,” Zhou said. “I am in the Year of the Sheep, since I was born in 2003. This year is the Year of the Snake.”

In a report from the University of Sydney, the Year of the Snake represents the shedding of old ways and habits in preparation for a transformation.

As for some other Lunar New Year traditions, Wang said that new year cleanup is important.

“Two days before the new year is when you want to tidy your home,” Wang said. “This ensures that you do not bring any bad luck into the new year so that you can start with a clean slate.”

Furthermore, CNN shared some tasks you should avoid doing on Lunar New Year. This includes washing your hair and cleaning your home, since both acts run the risk of washing away any good luck from the new year and reduce one’s chances of having prosperity in the months ahead.

For those wishing to celebrate Lunar New Year in Waco, the CSSA will be hosting a Spring Festival Night Market and show from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 15 on Fountain Mall. Wang said at the event there will be Chinese foods and snacks as well as crafts and games.