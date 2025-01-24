Former student arrested after false kidnapping report

By Rachel Chiang | Assistant News Editor & Rory Dulock | News Editor

Former Baylor student Satvika Amanana was arrested in connection with a false report of a kidnapping made last semester. On Jan. 16, Amanana was booked in the McLennan County jail and was released the following day on a $1,000 bond.

The offense stems from an incident in October when a Baylor Alert was sent out notifying campus of a report of an alleged kidnapping.

The initial report claimed that a victim was forcibly abducted in the parking lot between Morrison Hall and the Sid Richardson Building by a suspect who was described as a dark-skinned male, around 6’3” with short balding hair and in his mid-20s. According to the report, the suspect allegedly forced the victim into a white sedan before driving several blocks and eventually releasing the victim unharmed.

After nearly a day of investigation, the Baylor University Police Department concluded that the report was unfounded and sent out another alert with the update.

Falsely making a report of kidnapping is a Class A misdemeanor unless the false report is of “an emergency involving a public or private institution of higher education or involving a public primary or secondary school, public communications, public transportation, public water, gas, or power supply or other public service, in which event the offense is a state jail felony.”

According to Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman, “the student is not currently enrolled. The university was not involved in the investigation.”

Amanana declined to comment.