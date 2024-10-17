Reported on-campus kidnapping unfounded

By Audrey Valenzuela | Staff Writer

After Baylor issued a timely warning regarding a reported kidnapping yesterday afternoon, a new alert confirmed that the report was unfounded.

According to the Baylor University Police Department, the reported incident occurred at approximately 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot between Morisson Hall and the Sid Richardson Building.

The initial warning read that a victim was forcibly abducted by a suspect described as a dark-skinned male, around 6’3”, with short balding hair, and in his mid-20s. The suspect allegedly forced the victim into a white sedan before driving several blocks away from the campus location. The victim was then released unharmed.

According to Baylor spokesperson Lori Fogleman, the reported incident was pending investigation until earlier today. But, at 3:56 p.m. a new alert confirmed that after an “extensive investigation,” the reported kidnapping did not occur.

Baylor is urging everyone in the community to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings both on and off campus. Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to take extra precautions when walking through campus or parking areas.

“If any of our students need resources and support, there are multiple campus offices available to them, including the Counseling Center, Title IX, the Baylor Health Center, our University Chaplain and Care Team Services, to name a few,” Fogleman said.