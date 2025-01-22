A better future or further fracture? The challenging next step in politics

By Sophia Monson | Social Media Editor

As thoughts of the recent presidential inauguration occupy our minds, it’s impossible to ignore the deepening fractures in our political landscape. The divisions that separate Americans go beyond ideology — they have infiltrated our relationships, communities and our sense of shared purpose. Political division doesn’t just stall progress; it erodes trust, civility and our ability to come together for common goals.

Recent gestures of grace and diplomacy from leaders across the political spectrum suggest that change might be possible. But the real question remains: can we truly overcome these divides, and is meaningful progress even achievable? The answer depends on the choices we make in this new era of politics.

This time four years ago, we watched as Americans stormed the United States Capitol in protest of an alleged fraudulent election. Jan. 6, 2021 affirmed a select group’s built-up resentment of the Democratic Party and the government. The damage from these attacks was not limited to broken bones or shattered windows but extended to reinforcing an aggressive tone for the upcoming presidential term. The event left scars not just on the Capitol but on the national psyche, deepening the divides that were already tearing us apart.

In stark contrast to these attacks, Kamala Harris emphasized the importance of a peaceful transfer of power during the confirmation of Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election.

“The peaceful transfer of power is one of the most fundamental principles of American democracy,” Harris said.

In doing so, Harris set the tone for a calmer transition for the returning Trump administration and a reminder that the democratic process matters, and respecting it is not a partisan issue — it’s an American one.

The truth is disagreement is a normal and healthy part of democracy. Issues like policies, social reforms and governance naturally invite differing opinions, and this is how progress is often achieved — through debate and compromise. However, in recent years, these disagreements have increasingly morphed into hostile confrontations. A study at New York University found that Americans were more likely to express hatred for an opposing party than they were to express love for their own.

Social media platforms, with their algorithms designed to fuel engagement, often amplify outrage, pushing the most extreme voices to the forefront. At the same time, echo chambers, both online and offline, reinforce our existing biases, isolating us from alternative viewpoints and painting those who disagree with us as adversaries. This dynamic has made it far more difficult to engage in constructive conversations or find common ground.

Harris’s approach this time around feels like a step in the right direction. It’s what should be expected from our leaders and ourselves. Tolerance doesn’t mean agreeing with everything or compromising your values but recognizing the humanity in those who think differently and committing to a process that allows everyone to be heard.

Whether you’re optimistic about societal progress or are convinced we’re headed for a second civil war, it is vital that tolerance and productive communication is prioritized. It starts with conversations: real, honest and sometimes uncomfortable ones.

Be mindful of your biases and position within echo chambers and recognize that it’s OK to disagree. Tolerance plays a crucial role in this process. It allows us to engage with differing perspectives without resorting to hostility, creating space for understanding and compromise. In doing so, we can move beyond the “us versus them” mindset and begin to rebuild trust, paving the way for a more united and collaborative society.

As the new administration has just taken office, we have a choice. We can continue down the path of strengthening divide, or we can take steps toward rebuilding a united nation. That doesn’t mean avoiding hard conversations or pretending our differences don’t exist. It means engaging with each other in good faith and remembering that, at the end of the day, we’re all working toward a better future, even if we have different ideas of what that looks like.