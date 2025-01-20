‘Nosferatu’ Review: Horror isn’t so black and white in remake

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

The 2024 remake of “Nosferatu” breathes new life to the classic vampire story, and it does so in a way that feels very haunting and artistic. Directed by the eclectic Robert Eggers, known for his previous work on “The Lighthouse” and “The Witch,” this version dives deep into the classic story, using black-and-white cinematography to create an atmosphere that is both beautiful and unsettling.

The film’s visuals are truly breathtaking. Each frame looks like a piece of art in and of itself, carefully curated to draw you into the gothic world. The black-and-white shots give the movie a very timeless quality, paying homage to the first movie that came out in 1929. The use of light and shadow is especially striking. Shadows seem alive, crawling across the screen in a way that adds to the eerie and ominous tone. For Eggers, it’s not just about scaring the audience but creating a world that feels both dreamy and nightmarish.

Beware, readers! There are spoilers ahead.

The most standout performance undoubtedly comes from Lily-Rose Depp, who plays Ellen. Her acting is incredibly intense and deeply emotional, capturing the turmoil of a character caught between fear and passionate fascination. Depp brings a deep vulnerability to Ellen that feels extremely raw and real. Her silent moments, where she communicates everything through her eyes and expressions are some of the most powerful scenes in the movie that will leave you feeling truly disturbed. You can feel her inner conflict, her desire to resist and the strange pull she feels toward Count Orlok, who is (spoiler alert) Nosferatu.

The horror in Nosferatu isn’t about cheap jump scares. Instead, it leans heavily into body and psychological horror. The film explores the fragility of the human body, showing the ways it can be warped, invaded and corrupted. These moments are disturbing but not gratuitous or overdone.

They feel purposeful, reflecting the deeper, heavy themes of the story. The psychological horror is even more chilling. The way the film wrestles with paranoia, obsession and fear of the unknown through the different perspectives of the characters makes you question what’s real and what’s not.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the movie is how it ties sexuality to the idea of being haunted or possessed without ever really stating it directly (until the finale of the movie). There’s a strange and uncomfortable connection between desire and danger throughout the film, specifically with the characters of Count Orlok and Ellen. Nosferatu isn’t just a monster but also a symbol of forbidden attraction for happily married Ellen. The scenes where Ellen is drawn to Nosferatu feels both sensual and terrifying, blurring the lines between love and terror. This theme gives the movie a depth that makes it more than just another vampire story; it’s an exploration of the complexity of human desire and the darkness that is often associated with it.

Nosferatu is a stunning reimagining of the 1922 classic film. Its beautiful cinematography, powerful performances and unique approach to horror make it a standout in the genre. It’s a film that stays with you long after the credits roll, not because of loud scares but because of the quiet, creeping feeling it leaves behind where you’re unsure whether to be happy or sad about the ending. If you’re a fan of thoughtful, artistic movies, even if you don’t like horror, this is a movie you won’t want to skip out on.