How to stay safe and healthy during the holidays

By Sarina Tejani | Reporter

The holiday season brings fun activities, travel and time to relax, but it can also come with risks like injuries, health issues and stress. Whether students are staying on campus or traveling home, taking precautions is essential to a safe and healthy break.

Holiday injuries often happen during activities like decorating, cooking or traveling. Brittany Chupik from Waco Premier Emergency Center said students should stay alert and mindful of their surroundings to prevent accidents.

“Watch your surroundings, be careful and take your medication,” she said. “When people are out of town, they need to make sure they’re paying attention to what’s around them.”

Chupik emphasized that simple awareness can go a long way in avoiding accidents. Activities like setting up holiday lights, cooking large meals or rushing through crowded areas can lead to injuries if students aren’t careful.

Some symptoms students might experience during the holidays could signal serious health issues. Chupik explained that upper respiratory problems, abdominal pain or chest pain should not be ignored.

“Your symptoms — if they’re upper respiratory or abdominal pain — might be emergencies,” she said. “Chest pain, in particular, should be taken seriously, and students should seek immediate care.”

For students experiencing health concerns, Chupik advised avoiding self-diagnosing through online searches.

“People assume the worst when they get on the internet,” she said. “Consulting a healthcare provider is the best way to assess symptoms accurately.”

Students staying on campus for the holidays should familiarize themselves with the resources available at the Baylor Health Center. Dr. Sharon Stern, medical director of Baylor University Health Services, said the Health Center offers services for illnesses, injuries and preventive care.

“We care for illnesses and injuries, and we are able to do some procedures as well: sutures, minor biopsies, toenail wedges, incision and drainage of abscesses, et cetera,” Stern said. “We also offer well-woman and well-man visits.”

Navigating health insurance during the holidays can be challenging, especially for students managing coverage on their own for the first time. Stern explained that Baylor Health Services accepts most commercial insurance plans but not Medicaid or Medicare.

“Students who do not have insurance can still come in to be seen,” Stern said. “We offer a prompt pay discount for students who are uninsured or under-insured.”

The Health Center’s payment policies aim to ease the process for students.

“We do not expect payment at the time of service unless you are doing the prompt pay discount,” she said. “For insured students, any unpaid balance is added to their bursar account after the clinic files the claim.”

Stern said students should check their insurance coverage before traveling, particularly for urgent or emergency care.

“Knowing what your insurance covers, especially when you’re away from home, can save you a lot of stress,” she said.

To stay safe during the holidays, students traveling home should also plan ahead. Chupik advised packing essentials like medications, bandages and hand sanitizer to prepare for minor issues on the road.

“Having a travel health kit can make a big difference,” Stern said. “It’s always better to be prepared.”