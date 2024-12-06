Snow falls on Fountain Mall at annual Christmas on 5th Street

By Mackenzie Grizzard | Staff Writer

Snowfall in Central Texas is few and far between, but this year’s Christmas on 5th Street turned Baylor’s Fountain Mall into a winter wonderland.

Christmas on 5th is an annual celebration organized by Baylor Student Activities and the Baylor Activities Council featuring a multitude of events such as horse and carriage rides, a vendor market, food trucks, photo ops and more.

Inside the Bill Daniel Student Center, students posed with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, checked out the President’s Christmas tree on the second floor and even participated in Jingle Bowl in the Baylor game room.

Outside, underneath a starry night sky, a nativity scene featuring Baylor students depicted the birth of Jesus.

Houston junior Nicholas Sims said he particularly enjoyed the nativity scene, which was complete with live animals such as camels and cows.

“My favorite part of Christmas on 5th is the nativity scene,” Sims said. “I also liked the actors playing Mary and Joseph; that’s pretty cool.”

Keeping up with the Christmas spirit, students and families alike enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides up and down 3rd street, which were available from 5 to 8 p.m.

Per the season of giving, the Christmas on 5th marketplace, sponsored by Baylor’s Unified Greek Council, featured dozens of local vendors for attendees to shop from. From unique jewelry and secondhand clothing to flowers, woodworking and a customizable hat vendor, the event was an opportunity for many local businesses to show off their products.

On Fountain Mall, live performances by Baylor Religious Hour, the Department of Modern Languages and Cultures, Piper Children’s and Kappa Pickers entertained a packed lawn with caroling and holidays songs.

The famous Christmas Tree Lighting was prefaced by a performance from the band Briscoe.

Although the string lights and light tunnel were plenty bright, everyone gathered for the tree lighting put on by Baylor’s Kappa Omega Tau.

For Tyler junior Annabelle Prosperi, this was the highlight of the evening. She said the Christmas tree lighting was “magical.”

“My favorite part is celebrating the season and getting to do it — [all of us] together — on Baylor’s campus,” Prosperi said. “My favorite part of the actual event is the tree lighting.”

According to Jordy Dickey, director of Student Activities, the famous Christmas tree was decorated with 31,600 mini lights, making for a brightly light landscape. This collaboration with L&G Sound to light the tree as the crowd counts down is a central component of ensuring the event runs smoothly.

“It’s such a special holiday event,” Prosperi said. “I love getting to celebrate it with my Baylor community.”