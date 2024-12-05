The United States stands with genocide

By Grant Morrison | Staff Writer

On Nov. 21, the United Nations Security Council voted on a draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in war-torn Gaza.

The resolution demanded “an immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire to be respected by all parties, and further reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Overwhelmingly, the vote was in favor of the resolution, with 14 of 15 countries supporting it. The United States, however, used its veto power to deny passing the resolution.

U.S. officials argued that the ceasefire deal was not satisfactory because it did not specifically link the release of hostages as a condition of the deal — despite the explicit call for both sides to release hostages still existing in the text.

The mental gymnastics are confounding, but unsurprising. U.S. support for Israel has been consistent and costly, particularly over the last 14 months. Estimates place U.S. spending on Israeli military operations in Gaza north of $17.9 billion since Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas-led forces launched an attack on southern Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking roughly 250 prisoners. During the attack, Israel Defense Forces opened fire on its citizens, killing multiple Israeli civilians and hostages to prevent them from being taken into the Gaza strip.

In the 14 months since, more than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed by the IDF, more than half of whom are reported to be women and children. American medical professionals in the region estimate that more than 62,000 have died from starvation in the region.

The true number of deaths is likely far higher due to the thousands trapped beneath rubble and debris and those unable to access medical care. Doctors Without Borders reports that due to the repeated attacks against hospitals and doctors by Israeli forces, only 17 out of 36 hospitals in the region are even partially functional. Limited access to intensive care for newborns has caused infant mortality to rise dramatically.

Thousands of Palestinians have been held in Israeli prisons since Oct. 7, where they are beaten and starved. When video evidence emerged of IDF soldiers reportedly sexually abusing prisoners, they were suspended. But, in solidarity with the soldiers, hundreds of sympathizers stormed a military base in protest, while a lawmaker from the majority party argued that the soldiers had the right to rape prisoners.

The International Federation for Human Rights, Amnesty International and United Nations-affiliated reports have condemned the IDF’s actions as genocidal. But Israel’s Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich expressed frustration that the war has not gone far enough: “No one in the world would let us starve and thirst two million citizens, even though it may be just and moral,” he said.

Plain as day, in front of the watching world, Israel is orchestrating a calamity of historic cruelty. The IDF has bombed hospitals, refugee camps, and convoys carrying humanitarian aid. More than 100 journalists have died in Gaza in the past 14 months. Entire generations of Palestinians in Gaza have been wiped out while Israeli politicians complain they are not allowed to do worse.

The scale of this atrocity is unfathomable from the other side of the planet. For millions in Gaza, it is hell on Earth, sponsored by the United States of America.

When Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited to address Congress in July, he was met with thunderous applause and standing ovations from both sides of the aisle. The only thing many in both parties seem to agree on is their support of Israel’s actions.

The same day the U.S. vetoed the ceasefire resolution, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant.

They were charged with intentional starvation, directing attacks against civilian populations, inhumane acts and crimes against humanity.

Even the U.S. State Department has found it “reasonable to assess” that Israel has violated international humanitarian law. But American politicians squint their eyes and plug their ears at abuses while their bombs thunder soundlessly on the other side of the world.

Democratic congressman Richie Torres accused the court’s warrant of “criminalizing self-defense,” while Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham threatened allied countries with “economic oblivion” if they honor the warrant. Republican Sen. Tom Cotton suggested that, were Netanyahu to be arrested and stand criminal trial at The Hague, America would have standing to invade.

The White House, rather than acknowledge and condemn the misdeeds of its ally, called the warrant “outrageous,” and reiterated that “we will always stand with Israel against threats to its security.”

Is unconditional deference sound foreign policy? What would possibly justify always standing with a nation, even in light of their atrocities? Can’t any injustice be enough to say “no more?”

While the rest of the world condemns these abominations, the U.S. stands and applauds. We send instruments of death to Israel’s genocidal project. Our weapons level their cities, with nearly 60% of all buildings in Gaza damaged or destroyed. And as generations of Palestinians are slaughtered, Israel sells property on their graves.

This is among one of the most heinous chapters of human history, and America is the co-author. Under the claim of self-defense, Israel commits genocide. For the 1,200 killed on Oct. 7, they have killed at least 44,000. For the 250-odd hostages taken, there are more than 9,000 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

History and heaven, we can only hope, will condemn these monstrosities. But today, on Earth, the monsters are winning.