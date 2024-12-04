Home for the holidays? Make the most of your time

By The Editorial Board

For some, winter break is a time of peace, rest and joy. For others, though, the end of finals season is met only with added stress around the inevitability of a month at home. Even for those with a good home life, moving back home for a month while extended family comes into town can be a recipe for disaster. Let’s face it — a month of living at home after a semester at college is hard.

The holidays can be an aching reminder of a lost loved one. For others, it can be full of stress from family members asking about money, post-grad plans, significant others or friendships at school.

Real families have issues. They have tense meals and strained relationships. Being at school doesn’t fix those things; it just helps us forget about them. Regardless of the issues, our families are still our families. And what’s a better time to express our love for them than the holidays?

An immense amount of growth happens while away at school. You may feel a bit misunderstood when coming home for an extended period of time. Instead of getting upset, understand that your family has grown too while you were away. You are not the same person that left, and they aren’t either.

We remember what it was like to have an older sibling leave for college. It can be hard for younger siblings to adapt and live their lives independently. Ask if they want a driving lesson before their drivers test. Bring home clothes for your younger sister that you know she’ll love.

Think about the activities you used to do with your family before you left. Ask your dad to get breakfast at the pancake place you both love. Help your mom with Christmas shopping. Hang out one-on-one with your siblings. Graciously answer the questions about post-graduation plans. Take advantage of spending time with loved ones, despite the tension. Mend relationships and have real conversations

And don’t forget your family at Baylor. Sending a sweet holiday text or calling a friend goes a long way. This time of year can be hard for some people; reaching out can mean more than you know.

We are the youngest we will ever be this Christmas. We’re not always going to have this time with our families, so we should take advantage of it.