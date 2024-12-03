Ignorance is not bliss — don’t stop reading the news

By Natalie French | Reporter

It is a protected American right to have access to the news and other media detailing worldly events. However, many Americans seem to take this privilege for granted and choose not to engage with the news when they should. Trust me, I understand the need to set boundaries with watching and consuming media, but that doesn’t mean staying uninformed. News consumption is about moderation rather than complete disengagement.

According to a media report by Reuters Institute, interest in the news fell by 10% from 2017 to 2022. Why is this happening?

The news can sometimes be hard to digest and depressing, leading many to give up on reading the news. Feeling like you have no control over what’s happening can become paralyzing. However, this is the exact reason why you must stay informed. If you have a gut reaction to a news story, do something about it. Choosing to remain disengaged is not only a disservice to you but also to the community and society around you.

Staying informed allows us to actively engage and process our feelings and emotions, ultimately fostering a sense of empowerment. This not only is rewarding but also helps the greater community.

We live in a time right now where we are bombarded with more media than ever before. I’ve heard from professors and friends that they are taking a break from the news. While I understand the impulse to step away, especially in this divisive time, that is not a valid excuse to be uninformed.

It scares me that voting citizens are unaware of what is happening in their city, state and even in the world. How can you vote for something you don’t fully understand? Knowledge of your surroundings empowers you to make informed decisions and a willingness to fight for what you know is right. Failing to engage means you give up this freedom.

Every day, you have a choice to make: either stay up to date on current events or bubblewrap yourself from the truth around you. Staying up to date doesn’t mean watching or reading the news every second. Engage in meaningful conversations, seek diverse perspectives and challenge your own views.

Staying informed is a responsibility that we must fulfill. Don’t stop reading the news and don’t give up on the world around you. The choice to stay informed allows you to participate actively in the world.