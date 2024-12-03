How to deck the halls without breaking the bank

By Bella Whitmore | Intern

Decorating for Christmas doesn’t have to cause financial stress. By combining DIY projects, affordable finds and creative repurposing, you can create a festive space that feels merry and bright.

DIY decorations

One of the easiest ways to save money is by making your own decorations. DIY projects are affordable and a fun way to get into the holiday spirit. You can craft paper snowflakes with just scissors and some scrap paper and use tape to put them on your windows or walls. Mason jar lanterns are another simple yet effective option. By filling old jars with fairy lights or battery-operated candles, you can add a warm glow to your space. If you want a natural touch, collect pinecones and spray-paint them silver, gold or white. These can be used as table centerpieces or hung as garlands for a rustic holiday vibe.

Affordable finds

Thrift stores and dollar stores are treasure troves for budget-friendly decorations. Tabletop Christmas trees are perfect for smaller spaces like dorms and can be decorated with second-hand or even handmade ornaments. String lights are a must-have for creating a cozy ambiance and are often available at low prices in these stores. Stockings and wreaths are other affordable finds that can instantly make your space feel festive. With a little extra searching, you might even find unique, vintage holiday items that add character to your decor.

Repurpose & reuse

If you’re feeling resourceful, look around your space for items that can be repurposed into decorations. Books can be stacked to form a makeshift Christmas tree and then wrapped with lights for a fun look. Holiday-themed scarves or plaid blankets can double as table runners or throw accents, adding warmth and texture to your room. Even everyday glassware can become festive when filled with ornaments, candy canes or other holiday snacks.

For those who can’t hang heavy items on the walls, lightweight decorations can still make an impact. Festive wrapping paper can be framed or taped to the wall as inexpensive art. Garlands made from popcorn, cranberries or paper chains are another affordable way to add holiday charm to your space, requiring only basic supplies and a little time and elbow grease.

Host a decorating party

Finally, decorating doesn’t have to be a solo activity. Hosting a decorating party with friends can make the experience even more enjoyable. Sharing craft supplies and ideas can help everyone save money while creating new memories.

With a little ingenuity and some dedication, it’s easy to transform your dorm or apartment into a festive space without spending much. Grab a cup of hot cocoa, turn on your favorite holiday playlist and start decking the halls.