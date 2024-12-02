Spring rush advice from a Gamma Chi

By Eden Morris I Reporter

Thinking about recruitment week can feel scary, but I have advice for every girl going through the process to feel more at ease. I am a Gamma Chi this year, which means I have disaffiliated from my sorority to help girls rushing during the fall semester and recruitment week.

1. Take the pressure off

Every girl is nervous — this includes actives and potential new members alike. Recruitment week is unique and unlike any other time in your life. Slow down and soak in every moment and remember whatever happens this week, the Lord is not surprised by it. He has a plan for you better than you can imagine for yourself.

Don’t compare yourself to other girls or join a chapter just because you feel pressure from your peers. Your relationship with your friends does not have to change after joining different chapters. Having friends in other organizations is not only fun but also fosters Panhellenic unity.

There are amazing girls and community in every chapter, so keep an open mind. There’s joy in the journey before the destination on bid day.

2. Express yourself

Wear outfits that you feel comfortable and confident in, and lean into your style. Remember, your personality and character will shine through the clothes you wear. The girls in each sorority want to get to know you, not the brands you’re wearing.

3. Have fun

Get to know actives in every room as well as the girls rushing with you. Everyone is created in the image of God and is loved by Him. Rush week is temporary, but the conversations and relationships you create can last a lifetime.

Recruitment week is a special opportunity to meet girls you might not find elsewhere on campus. It is also a beautiful celebration of sisterhood. Lean into joy as each chapter shares its philanthropies, events and stories of finding community.

4. Find your ultimate identity in Christ

Your identity should not be found in a chapter that you join, but from something unwavering: a relationship with Jesus. No sorority can satisfy all your needs or solve all of your problems. Every chapter has its imperfections because we are all broken and sinful.

Rest in the unchanging love of the Lord. Remember that as a Christian, your ultimate citizenship is in Heaven and the Lord has a beautiful plan for you no matter how recruitment week ends. Find your ultimate peace and joy in Jesus and the community He will provide for you, whether that be in a chapter in Greek life or another community on campus.

5. Choose a chapter with role models

One of the best pieces of advice I received as a freshman was this: it’s fun to join a chapter with girls who are on the same maturity level as you, but it’s far more impactful to choose a chapter with women you look up to and aspire to be like.

I admired the older girls who pursued and challenged me during my freshman year. I wanted to love and mentor others as they did for me. My sorority sisters have guided and supported me throughout the ups and downs of college, and I couldn’t have asked for more.

The PNM Guidebook is super helpful and answers many common questions. Do not be afraid to reach out to your Gamma Chi for advice during recruitment week — our job is to be there for every one of you.