Alicia Myers appointed Associate Professor of New Testament

By Eden Morris I Reporter

In an Instagram post, the Baylor religion department announced that Alicia Myers will be joining faculty in fall 2026 as an associate professor of the New Testament.

Myers is an accomplished scholar. Her research specializes in the Gospel of John and letters of John. Myers is coming from Campbell Divinity School where she taught New Testament, Greek and other upper level classes.

“I initially came to Baylor for my Ph.D. in 2006. What drew me to Baylor was a combination of really good scholars there, and then the fact that they took faith seriously,” Myers said. “The religion department has grown so much since I graduated in really amazing and good ways. It’s a really special place.”

Myers will be teaching two classes in the fall: Johannine Literature —the study of the apostle John’s New Testament writings — and Christian Scriptures.

“I love to research, and I love to write. This is a place where I can use those gifts and also help students as they discover their own calling,” Myers said.

Myers is passionate about mentoring youth and originally planned on becoming a youth pastor. But as she took classes for her Biblical Literature degree in college, she found that studying and conversation with other scholars — specifically about the New Testament — sparked an interest and sense of purpose in her.

Myers is currently working on a book with future colleague Dr. Mandy McMichael about scholar Helen Barrett Montgomery.

“We’re doing a book on her translation and the choices she made and how it reflects her understandings of Jesus’s inclusion of all people,” Myers said.

Myers has a book that will be released next year on the theology of the Gospel of John. Myers is also working on writing a piece about the trauma-informed reading of John 13 with Dr. Rebecca Poe Hays, the assistant professor of Christian Scriptures at Truett Seminary.

“This is one of those moments that seems very clear [that] this is the thing that God has called me to do,” Myers said. “I’m excited. I feel I can bring things that will enhance [the department], and I’ll also learn so much from the people who are there. I’ll have a chance to engage with students who are at a formative stage of trying to figure out where are they going to go. It feels like the right time in the right place.”

Mandy McMichael, associate director of ministry guidance, said the faculty and graduate students are elated for Myers’ arrival.

“I’m very excited about her coming here not just because we’re good friends, but I’m very excited about what she’s going to bring for our graduate students,” McMichael said. “She’s an incredible New Testament scholar who has done top-tier scholarship, but she’s also great with students, and so her students love her. She has a wonderful classroom presence, and I know she’s going to add a lot to our department in that way.”