A&L Tunesday: Dec. 3

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Now that they’re finally back from Thanksgiving break, many students might find it hard to get back on their grind. Hopefully, with the help of these good tunes, scholars will find it easier to lock in for the final push of the semester.

“Rust.” by Mon Rovîa (Nov. 28)





Mon Rovîa’s latest release is truly a love song of the purest kind. If you haven’t ever heard of this refugee-turned-songwriter, tune in now with this sweet song. Summed up, “Rust.” details the type of relationship most can only dream of — to be able to find a forever person to love until the very end when “desire turns to dust.” Gentle acoustic strumming flits in and out of pleasant memories — waking up next to a lover and the familiar scents of home. Hit play for a soothing listen as you ramp up your study grind.

“DELUSIONAL” by Kesha (Nov. 29)





Historically, Kesha has clapbacks ready to be sung as heard in songs like “Grow a Pear” and “Backstabber.” Evidently, her sass has not fizzled out during her decades of stardom according to the recently dropped “DELUSIONAL.” This track features Kesha taking down what one can assume to be an ex in a sort of mic-drop fashion with lines like “thanks for the heartbreak / it gets my bills paid.” While I didn’t find this track particularly stimulating melody-wise, this pop artist’s way with words makes it worth the listen. For all those who crave a 2010s throwback, listen up.

“333” by Iniko (Nov. 29)





Known best for their TikTok viral hit “Jericho,” Iniko is back with another single, “333.” While 333 might be most recognizable as an angel number and fits with this song’s spiritual theme, this track also happens to have been released on the 333rd day of the year, Nov. 29.

Upon a few listens, this song’s interpretation can take on several different forms with themes of oppression, perseverance and destiny at its core. Iniko’s beautiful vocals paired with their unique use of sound make for a listening experience like no other.